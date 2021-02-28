FDA clears J&J COVID vaccine after unanimous vote [Updated]

Update 2/27/2021 7:20 pm EST: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday evening. The vaccine is the third licensed in the United States and the first to require only one vaccine, which can be shipped at refrigerator temperature.

The authorization of this vaccine increases the availability of vaccines, the best method of medical prevention of COVID-19, to help us in the fight against this pandemic, which has killed more than half a million people in the United States, said Janet Woodcock, acting commissioner of the FDA. in an announcement.

The vaccine uses a non-replicating adenovirus (Ad26), a type of virus that causes the common cold, to transmit the genetic blueprints of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to cells. The FDA has cleared it for use in people 18 years of age and older.

After careful analysis of the data, scientists and doctors at the FDA determined that the vaccine meets the FDA’s expectations for appropriate safety and efficacy for the authorization of a vaccine for emergency use, Peter Marks, director of the FDA Biologics Research and Assessment Center. , mentionned. With today’s clearance, we are adding another vaccine to our medical toolkit to combat this virus. At the same time, the American people can be assured of the FDA’s unwavering commitment to public health through our comprehensive and rigorous assessment of data submitted for vaccines to prevent COVID-19.

The original story follows:

Original story 02/26/2021 5:17 p.m. EST:After a one-day meeting on Friday, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted 22 to 0 to recommend the issuance of an emergency use authorization for the single-injection COVID-19 vaccine and Johnson & Johnsons refrigerator stable.

If the FDA accepts the panel’s recommendation and grants the EUA what it likely will be, the country will have a third COVID-19 vaccine cleared for use. Earlier this week, scientists at the FDA released their review of the vaccine, approving the authorization. Today, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biologics Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) reviewed the data in more detail.

It’s a relatively easy call, Eric Rubin, a Harvard researcher and VRBPAC voting member said after the vote. [The vaccine] clearly exceeds the bar and it’s good to have a single dose vaccine, the demand is so great [for vaccines], it clearly has its place.

Agency observers expect the FDA to act quickly on the decision, possibly granting the EUA as early as tomorrow, February 27.

In addition, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group that provides recommendations on vaccine use has scheduled an emergency meeting for this Sunday to discuss vaccine use, further bolstering speculation that the federal government will act quickly to authorize and launch the vaccine. If all the pieces are right, doses of the Johnson & Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine could start shipping to vaccination sites early next week.

The rollout won’t be a big flurry of new doses just yet, however; it will probably be a slow rollover. In testimony to Congress this week, a Johnson & Johnson executive said the company will deliver 4 million doses after EUA, with a total of 20 million ready at the end of March and a total of 100 million at the end of June. However, since the vaccine only requires one shot, these 100 million doses are equivalent to 100 million people protected.

Efficiency

According to a detailed FDA review of Phase III clinical trial data submitted by Johnson & Johnson, the vaccine was 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 28 days after vaccination. (Johnson & Johnson defined moderate cases to include cases with two symptoms, such as cough and fever, which would have been classified as merely symptomatic infections in other trials.)

The international trial, which involved more than 44,000 participants at various trial sites, had different efficiencies in different locations. In the United States, overall efficiency was slightly higher, at 72 percent. But in places where worrisome variants circulate widely, effectiveness has plummeted. It was 64% effective in South Africa and 61% in Latin America.

Reassuringly, the efficacy against serious and critical illnesses was high across all areas, across all trial sites, and across all age groups. Efficacy against serious illness was 85 percent overall 28 days after vaccination. By location, the effectiveness against serious illness in the United States was 86 percent, 82 percent in South Africa and 88 percent in Brazil. In further analysis, there were no hospitalizations among the vaccinated participants and 16 in the placebo group. As of February 5, there were seven COVID-19-related deaths in the trial, all in the placebo group.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson has a 30,000-person trial underway to test whether adding a booster will further increase effectiveness.

Side effects

When it comes to side effects, the vaccine has a favorable safety profile, according to the FDA. The most common side effects observed among the approximately 44,000 participants were injection site pain (49%), headache (39%), fatigue (38%), and myalgia (33%). There were 15 cases of blood clotting related conditions among the vaccinated participants, compared to 10 in the placebo group. There were also six cases of tinnitus (ringing in the ears) among the vaccinated and zero in the placebo group. It is not clear whether these conditions were related to the vaccine.

Although anaphylaxis has been a rare but documented occurrence with mRNA vaccines, it appears to be less risky with the Johnson & Johnsons vaccine. There was only one case of severe hypersensitivity reaction two days after vaccination which was considered to be probably related to the vaccine. But the reaction was not classified as anaphylaxis.