Forget Bitcoin ETFs: Buy This Instead





Bitcoin does not appear to be gaining steam until 2021. Cryptocurrency bulls believe this is just the beginning, with Bitcoin breaking above the US $ 50,000 mark and still hovering there. However, not everyone is so sure that the Bitcoin rally will continue. In fact, some people call Bitcoin dangerous. Still, it’s hard not to be tempted by Bitcoin, with prices soaring and investors like Elon Musk teaming up. But now there is another way for investors to jump on the Bitcoin bandwagon: through an exchange traded fund (ETF). Bitcoin Goal In February, Canadians had the opportunity to start investing in Bitcoin through the Bitcoin ETF objective (TSX: BTCC.B). The ETF aims to directly track Bitcoin’s performance, and investors have been clamoring on board. More than $ 260 million of shares were bought and sold during the first day of trading on February 18 – all for the incredibly reasonable price of around $ 9 per share at the time of writing. It is likely that a correction will occur in the near future as stocks continue to climb. Still, it’s still a steal compared to Bitcoin’s near $ 50,000 price tag. Yet this insane rise over the past year is raising red flags for investors looking for a get-rich-rich scheme. It was further fueled by Elon Musk’s latest moves. But once the excitement wears off, I think investors like Warren Buffett are right. There are already enough currencies in the world and there is no real value for Bitcoin. People just choose to use it or not. There is nothing tangible that can be improved, preserved, manufactured, it’s just… so what could investors look for instead? E-commerce Another area that continues to see a major uptrend is the e-commerce market. It is not something that will die overnight. In fact, the e-commerce market is expected to explode throughout the next decade, analysts say. It was already supposed to grow in leaps and bounds, but the pandemic has caused the shares of these e-commerce companies to explode. If you still want a stock price that doesn’t number in the thousands, but want solid short-term returns, I would recommend a stock like Lightspeed POS (TSX: LSPD) (NYSE: LSPD). The company’s expansion into e-commerce and the New York Stock Exchange recently caused stocks to explode. In fact, stocks are up 150% last year alone! However, the company has much more room to maneuver to develop. Its customer base grew 74% in the last earnings report, with 115,000 new sites. Many of them are in the United States, where the company also continues to experience massive growth. The best part is that Lightspeed stock revenue is recurring from people signing up for the now-necessary product of an online presence. At the end of the line You don’t have to jump on it the moving train, but that doesn’t mean you don’t have to take a moving train. Ecommerce is always a bet I would support any day of the week given the continued demand for ecommerce products. Lightspeed’s stock will continue to rise as it gets bigger, but I’m not sure about Bitcoin. There will surely be a pullback soon, so investors may want to wait for a cooldown before purchasing the Purpose ETF. Want more options for FORTE CROISSANCE stocks? Check out this FREE list of five! Freshly published! 5 actions under $ 49 (FREE REPORT) Motley Fool CanadaThe Leading Market Team has just released a brand new FREE report revealing 5 “Very Cheap” Stocks You Can Buy Today for Under $ 49 a Share.

Our team believe these 5 stocks are critically undervalued, but more importantly, they could potentially make quick-acting Canadian investors a fortune.

do not miss anything! Just click on the link below to grab your free copy and now check out all 5 of these stocks. Request your FREE 5 Stock Report Now!



Silly contributor Amy Legat-Wolfe owns shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. The Motley Fool owns shares of Lightspeed POS Inc.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos