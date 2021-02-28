A guide to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses another harmless virus – adenovirus 26 – modified with DNA for the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. Adenovirus usually cause cold symptoms, and for the vaccine, the virus is also modified so that it cannot replicate in the body.

Modified adenovirus enters human cells, which then read the genetic material and begin to make the coronavirus spike protein. This triggers the immune system, generates protective antibodies, and activates other immune cells called T cells.

In other words, the vaccine does not include the COVID-19 virus, but rather genetic material that prompts the body to produce an immune response to SARS-CoV-2 so that the body recognizes and reacts to the actual coronavirus if necessary. .

Dr William Schaffner, infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, abstract how the vaccine works on CNN. “So it’s basically a sheep dressed as a wolf, and when your immune system sees it, it responds to it and creates protection against it and in the future, against the real virus that causes Covid-19,” said he declared.

How was the vaccine developed?

Johnson & johnson has experience working with adenovirus-based vaccines, and got approval in Europe in July for an Ebola vaccine using this technology.

The company also works on adenovirus vaccines against HIV and Zika.

In January 2020, when the sequence for SARS-CoV-2 became available, Johnson & Johnson collaboratedwith Harvard’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center to test several COVID-19 vaccine candidates. At the end of March, the researchers announced that they had identified a main candidate.

In July, J&J launched a phase 1 / 2a randomized controlled trial in the United States and Belgium with 1051 participants ages 18 to 55 and over 65 to assess dosage, safety and immune response. The company is also conducting a Phase 1 trial in Japan and a Phase 2a trial in Germany, Spain and the Netherlands.

After phase 1 / 2a trial shown a single dose of the vaccine produced neutralizing antibodies against COVID-19, J&J initiated phase 3 randomized controlled trial of a single dose. It began listing in the United States on September 21, eventually recruiting 44,325 people aged 18 or older in the United States, South Africa and six countries in Latin America. was complete December 17th. EUA’s request is based on the results of this trial, which is ongoing. Participants will be followed for two years.

J&J is also recruiting participants for a second phase 3 randomized controlled trial in 10 countries, including the United States, evaluating a two-dose regimen. And he has planned future clinical studies in children, pregnant women and their infants, and people with compromised immune systems.

How effective is the vaccine?

Overall, J&J reported 66.1% effectiveness worldwide in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in adults 28 days or more after vaccination, and 85.4% effectiveness in preventing severe or critical COVID-19. Efficacy was similar based on demographics, including age, race, and ethnicity.

FDA Noted in its background paper, there were a small number of participants aged 75 and over in the phase 3 trial, creating “limited interpretability” of the efficacy rate for this subgroup, as well as ” insufficient ”to assess efficacy in those who had previously had SARS -VOC-2 infection.

Moderate to severe illness was defined as a positive COVID-19 test result and either a symptom of respiratory or deep vein thrombosis, or two symptoms from a list including fever, chills, sore throat, cough, malaise, headache and gastrointestinal disorders, the fda said. A severe / critical case was defined as a positive test result and a symptom including clinical sign of severe systemic disease, respiratory failure, shock, ICU admission and death.

As we explained previously, an efficiency of 66.1% roughly means that a vaccinated person has a 66.1% reduced risk of developing moderate disease, compared to a similar person who has not been immunized.

Due to the emergence of new variants of the virus in recent months, J&J provided data on efficacy by location, showing that the vaccine does not appear to be as effective against the B.1.351 variant, which was first observed times in South Africa.

In the American population, there was 72% effectiveness in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 and 85.9% effectiveness in preventing serious or critical illness, while in South Africa these figures were 64% and 81.7%, respectively.

In Brazil, where another variant first appeared, the effectiveness was closer to that of the American population: 68.1% in the prevention of moderate to severe diseases.

The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 that would require medical intervention – that is, hospitalization, ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, or life support – 28 days or more after vaccination.

As of February 5, there were no COVID-19 related deaths in the vaccinated group and seven COVID-19 related deaths in the placebo group, the FDA backgrounder says.

There may be some efficacy against asymptomatic cases. J&J said preliminary data suggests an effect “based on a limited number of day 71 results,” but more research is needed.

Participants in the vaccinated group who developed moderate symptoms had “fewer and less severe symptoms” than those in the placebo group, J&J said. After 28 days after vaccination, 66 people developed such symptoms in the vaccinated group, compared to 193 in the placebo group. For severe / critical cases, there were five in the vaccinated group and 34 in the placebo group.

The table below was part of Johnson & Johnson’s background paper for the Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Related Biologics.

How safe is the vaccine?

There were “no specific safety concerns” identified in the trial, FDA backgrounder mentionned. Some of those who received the vaccine reported side effects, including pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, and myalgia (aches or pains in the muscles), which usually last a day or two after the injection. vaccination. These side effects were more common in participants aged 18 to 59.

Of the 44,325 participants in the Phase 3 trial, 21,895 received the COVID-19 vaccine and 21,888 were in the placebo group.

The FDA determined that three serious non-fatal adverse events in the vaccinated group were likely related to the vaccine: hypersensitivity reaction involving hives or hives, pain at the injection site unresponsive to analgesics in over the counter and a case involving a few days of symptoms such as “general malaise, weakness, myalgia, shortness of breath, headache, numbness and tingling in the upper limbs, chest pain and fever.”

The FDA noted two reports of Belly palsy, one form of temporary facial paralysis, in the vaccine group and two in the placebo group, and one case of Guillain-Barre syndrome in each group. The FDA said these reports “are unlikely to be related to the vaccine under study, but a causal relationship cannot be definitively excluded.”

Six vaccine recipients reported deep vein thrombosis, while two placebo recipients did. Four vaccinated people reported pulmonary embolism, as did one person in the placebo group. The FDA said there were risk factors in these people, but the imbalance between the vaccine and the placebo groups meant the vaccine could not be ruled out as a contributing factor, recommending monitoring as the vaccine was deployed. in larger populations.

There were also more reports of tinnitus, or ringing in the ears, in vaccinees: six reports, versus none in the placebo group. The FDA again said there was not enough data to determine a causal relationship with the vaccine, complicated by the fact that individuals had risk factors.

And there have been a few cases of hives or hives – eight in the vaccine group, three in the placebo group – which the FDA says are likely related to the vaccine.

There were no reports of anaphylaxis immediately after vaccination; however, on February 26, Johnson & Johnson mentionned he received a report of such a reaction in South Africa.

