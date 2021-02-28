Grayscale Ethereum Trust Premium follows Bitcoin brother in reversing negative





Bloomberg Cathie Woods Power In Some Stocks Is Even Greater Than It Looks (Bloomberg) – A tough week for Cathie Wood reminds Wall Street that Ark Investment Management has a lot of liquidity in few companies. In fact, corporate dominance over some stocks may be even greater than it looks: Ark now owns more than 10% of at least 29 companies through its exchange-traded funds, down from just 24 a year ago. two weeks, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The stakes of Nikko Asset Management, the Japanese company with a minority stake in Ark with which it has partnered to advise on several funds, are less discussed; when combined, they hold more than 25% of at least three companies: Compugen Ltd., Organovo Holdings Inc. and Intellia Therapeutics Inc. Together they control 20% or more of 10 additional companies. These concentrations appear to exist because several Nikko products follow the investment plan provided by Ark. The Wood company founded in 2014 invests in disruptive themes like genomics and fintech – and Nikko products do too, because there are only a limited number of stocks that correspond to these emerging themes and Wood has been so successful in attracting new cash, a lot of that stock ends up in the same company. At arm’s length, Ark provides non-discretionary investment advisory services for certain Nikko products, and Nikko is a distributor of Arks products, a spokesperson for the US company said. Arks’ website identifies five of its strategies as available in Japan in partnership with Nikko Asset Management. Ark and Nikko did not respond to requests for comment on concentration risk. High holdings are not necessarily an issue for fund managers or companies, and the relationship between the two companies is clearly advertised on their two websites. But this concentration of ownership raises concerns in some quarters about the unintended consequences. The greater risk has everything to do with their footprint, said Ben Johnson, global director of ETF research at Morningstars. Even lightly, they are going to have some sort of impact on the market that will push prices against them. In other words, the cash outflows could have a disproportionate impact on the stocks held by Ark and Nikko if they are. forced to sell. sign of that again. Three of the Woods funds – flagship product ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK), ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) – are on track for record outings this week after rising yields and technology sector valuations high, but there has been no obvious specific contagion. ARKK closed 0.7% higher on Friday after falling four days, bringing its weekly loss to 14.6%. Wood used megapac shares to soak up the pile of cash his company received, which should help limit the impact of Arks in less. Yet, there are concerns that these concentrations of ownership represent a risk for Ark and Nikko and their investors. A pullback in any of the heavily owned sectors could force them to reduce their holdings, which could trigger more declines and therefore more sales.The problem would be slumps in performance, investors would start exiting Ark funds and this would cause ultimately buyouts, Nate said. Geraci, president of the ETF Store, a consultancy firm. This could put additional negative pressure on those stocks and create that negative feedback loop. This is not a problem for large ETFs, but for ETFs that are more concentrated and hold small cap stocks, there absolutely could be some negative pressure. In general, companies heavily owned by Ark have an above average short-term interest rate, but it is impossible to say if this is related to ownership concerns or simply because these are riskier bets. Average short float percentage interest for ARKK holdings is 4.4%, according to Bloomberg calculations based on data from IHS Markit Ltd. is 3.4% for the Russell 3000 companies and 2.3% for the Russell 1000 companies. The options market shows that the bears haven’t jumped yet. Of the 29 stocks in which ARKK owns more than 10%, only five have seen more sales than calls traded on average over the past five days. While selling activity has increased overall, the average on-call sell ratio is 0.7, just over half of what it is for Russell 3000 stocks, perhaps because betting against Wood haven’t worked very well in the past. Almost all bets like this lost money over the next six months, as prices rebounded, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas wrote in a note this week. declines have tended to attract buyers in the past, Balchunas wrote. More articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted source of business information.

