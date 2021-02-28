Penn Stock could rise if indicator proves accurate





Posted: Feb 27, 2021, 3:42 a.m. Last update on: February 27, 2021, 3:42 a.m. Although it recently retired from its record, Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) stock remains one of the most popular gaming stocks. Some technical analysis indicates that stocks may offer more short-term bullishness and possibly reach new highs. The Barstool Sportsbook at Ameristar Casino in Colorado. The operator Penn National Gaming could see its stock recover. (Picture: Denver Business Journal) Shares of the regional casino operator were down 3.80 last week, but there was good news. The Pennsylvania-based gaming company said it has made a pact with Rivers Casino & Resort for second-skin market access in New York City. This is a fundamental factor, but investors may want to keep an eye on the charts. Specifically, stocks are just one standard deviation from its 40-day moving average, having spent the majority of the past four months well above the trendline, Schaeffer Investment Research notes. According to data from Rocky White, senior quantitative analyst at Schaeffer, four similar signals have occurred in the past three years. Penn National Gaming stock saw positive returns a month after 67% of those signals, with an average gain of 23.4%. In financial market parlance, standard deviation is a measure of volatility. It measures how much the prices of a security fluctuate compared to the average price. If prices are trading within a narrow trading range, the standard deviation will return a low value indicating low volatility, according to Fidelity. Conversely, if prices fluctuate dramatically up and down, the standard deviation returns a high value which indicates high volatility. Potentially powerful push for Penn Stock In financial markets, it’s often said that history doesn’t always repeat itself, but often rhymes. This saying is worth remembering as it relates to Penn and the aforementioned indicator. If Penn undergoes a similar move to the previous ones after being within one standard deviation of its 40-day moving average, stocks would move to the $ 143- $ 144 area – representing new all-time highs – from current levels. The stock closed at $ 115.78 on February 26 after jumping 5.55% in sympathy with rival DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), which delivered bullish earnings forecasts. The over $ 140 price zone is not out of the question for Penn. Its previous high of $ 129 was set earlier this month. Last week, JPMorgan analyst Joseph Greff raised his price target on the name to $ 142, well above the consensus call of $ 110.60. Other positive indicators for Penn Data from the options pits also signals an uptrend for the game stock. Options traders, however, are piling on the bullish bandwagon. This matches the Penn National Gaming Stock’s 50-day buy / sell volume ratio of 2.48 International Securities Exchange (ISE), Cboe Options Exchange (CBOE), and NASDAQ OMX PHLX (PHLX), which exceeds 80% of reads. the past. year, says Schaeffers. This means that this penchant for bullish bets is unusual. When it comes to fundamental enablers, Penn has the potential to deliver them in the form of a larger market entry / stronger share for the Barstool Sportsbook mobile app and a continued recovery for casinos. regional.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos