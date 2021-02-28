Business
First doses of AstraZeneca arrive as Australia reaches 30,000 vaccinations
Mr Hunt said 200,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine would be sent to states on March 8, more than double the number of Pfizer doses they have received since deployment began last week. State governments are responsible for administering vaccines to their frontline health and quarantine workers, while the federal government is responsible for delivering vaccines to the elderly care sector.
In the meantime, 50,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be received by states on Sunday and Monday.
This is the next step as we accelerate vaccine deployment, Mr. Morrison said of the arrival of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
The Oxford University / AstraZeneca vaccine will go through the same rigorous TGA process to batch verify the vaccine that the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine has undergone.
We will now be able to expand the immunization rollout to our priority groups, including our most vulnerable Australians and our frontline health and border workers.
The arrival of the vaccines will significantly speed up the rollout of coronavirus vaccinations in Australia, after the first injections of the Pfizer vaccine, the other vaccine currently approved for use, took place last Sunday morning.
Nearly 30,000 Australians had been vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of Friday, the fifth day of the nationwide deployment, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Sunday.
That figure included 8,110 elderly care and disabled residents in 117 care facilities, as well as frontline health and quarantine workers vaccinated in city centers across the country.
Australia will have access to 53.8 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, enough to immunize the entire population. The majority of those 50 million doses will be produced at the medical facilities of giant CSL in Melbourne, starting next month. The remaining doses are expected to arrive from overseas.
Australia is taking a portfolio approach to vaccinating the population, with doses expected to come from many companies, including Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Novavax, if this vaccine is successfully approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).
The options prompted the community to compare vaccines, with Pfizers’ phase 3 data suggesting 95% effectiveness, while data from AstraZenecas showed around 70.4% effectiveness, although this was bolstered. at 80% in smaller trials of vaccine doses given three months apart, as recommended by the TGA.
However, Mr Hunt pointed out that the two vaccines currently approved by the TGA for use in Australia are both safe and effective.
With the two initial vaccines, the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca vaccine, the international evidence is that the safety impact for the prevention of serious illness, hospitalizations and death has been 100% determined, he previously said. .
From the end of March, and subject to regulatory approval, CSL will begin administering 1 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine per week.
Australia occupies a unique position because this vaccine gives us above all the capacity to manufacture on land. Every Australian who wants to be vaccinated will be able to receive a vaccine this year, the prime minister said.
AstraZeneca vaccine comes in 10-dose vials, while Pfizer vials each contain six doses. Most of the vaccines used in Australia are packaged in single-use vials and some, including NSW health officials, have expressed concern that the lack of low-dead space syringes in the country means doses are wasted.
A doctor was suspended from involvement in the deployment last week after accidentally administering more than the recommended dose to two residents of a Brisbane elderly care facility.
It was later revealed that the doctor had not completed the mandatory training that informs practitioners that vaccines are packaged in multi-dose vials.
On Sunday, Mr Hunt said the AstraZeneca vaccine would be particularly useful in rural communities because it does not have the same cold chain requirements as the Pfizer vaccine. Vials can also be stored for up to 48 hours after use, reducing waste.
Mary Ward is a health reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald.
Megan Gorrey is the Sydney Morning Herald’s urban affairs reporter.
