INTERVIEW: All in a day’s work for a stock trader – Journal

Muhammad Zubair Ellahi hardly looks at the role he has played for 30 years.

Instead of sitting on a good talker, dressed expensive and important, I found myself talking to a man in an ordinary blue plaid shirt and worn pants with thickets of undyed hair on his head. . He lacked the superstar airs that the public associates with the cutthroat world of top-flight financial professionals.

Mr. Ellahi is a stock trader. His job is to study company finances, research market information, call clients and tell them to buy or sell stocks to make a profit on their investments.

He spent 30 years in a very competitive profession. Just a few thousand professionals help hundreds of thousands of investors buy and sell stocks worth around Rs 25 billion a day on the country’s sole stock exchange.

I recently sat down with him to find out what exactly stock traders do and how they do it.

It is target-oriented work. A lot depends on his skills. Things look rosy from afar. But very few have what it takes to be a successful trader, said Ellahi, who heads the team of traders at Next Capital and also sits on its board.

You have to be prepared to spend countless hours trying to understand the investing landscape and building the skill. It’s not a nine-to-five job. It’s like running your own business.

Trading is a very exhausted profession. Bad traders don’t survive. Too many professions allow their members to separate results from efforts. From bureaucrats and economists to academics and journalists, incompetent people can fake skills for years and impose themselves. But it is impossible to separate labor from the fruits of labor in the case of a trader. Their performance is measured against benchmarks for each transaction on a monthly, quarterly and annual basis. What they deliver has a direct and observable impact not only on their clients ‘wallets, but also on their employers’ earnings.

Like your own business

A young trader typically joins a brokerage with a salary, but switches to a salary plus commission package in about five years, Mr Ellahi said. Reason? Individual investors are tribal in nature. Their loyalty is with the trader they talk to every day, and not with the limited liability company with a brokerage license.

You bring your own clients to the brokerage house and manage their portfolios. Whatever brokerage income you generate, you share it with the company, said Mr. Ellahi who worked for 17 years at Bhayani Securities before joining Next Capital in 2011.

Until recently, the brokerage you were associated with or the size of that broker made little difference. All the brokerage houses had a similar configuration. Almost all were seated in the same building in identical rooms next to each other, he said.

Brokerages earn by charging their clients a fee of 0.15% on the traded value with a floor of three paisa per share. In addition to their monthly salaries, senior traders get a pre-negotiated percentage of the brokerage income they generate beyond their sales targets.

All that matters to a trader is the number of clients and the size of their portfolios. The rest is irrelevant, he says.

Traders are expected to deal with institutional clients as well as retail and high net worth investors (HNWI). Institutional clients like banks, insurance companies and mutual funds, however, are not merchant-centric. A mid-sized brokerage firm employs three to six traders to serve institutional clients, according to Ellahi. They invest in the stock market using several sometimes up to two dozen brokerage firms at a time.

But HNWI investors tend to stick with the trader of their trust. The number of merchants dealing with retail and HNWI clients increases and decreases with the volume of business generated. A brokerage continues to add traders for this segment as long as it earns additional income.

You cultivate customers over a long period of time. You can’t earn their trust in six months or even a year. It takes a lot more time and effort, he said.

Analysts vs traders

Although the stock exchange opens at 9:30 a.m., Mr Ellahi says his work starts at 6:30 a.m. on weekdays. The first thing to do is read the newspapers. He’s already glanced at four English newspapers as he walks into the office meeting room for his daily 8:45 am meeting with the research team (whose workday starts even earlier) .

The sales and research teams have a lively meeting. We are discussing all kinds of news. The sellers have their questions and the researchers give their opinion. Our homework is completed by the time we sit down at the trading desk before trading begins. At that point, we have a pretty good idea of ​​where the market is going to go, he said.

So, does the customer approach the trader or the other way around? It depends in the case of individual investors. Some expect you to tackle them, others prefer the opposite, he said.

However, this is a different ball game for institutional clients. Institutions never call you. You call them. You give them all kinds of updates as soon as they are available. They may already know half of this information from other sources. But you call them anyway and share your review. They have so many brokers at their disposal. It’s very competitive. You have to run after them to get their business, he said.

It’s common for traders to disagree with their own research analysts. In pursuit of customers to achieve their sales goals, marketers thrive on the adrenaline rush. In contrast, research analysts tend to be adventurous nerds with a propensity to err on the side of caution. Analysts are conservative. Traders are aggressive.

There is often a difference of opinion. Research is always done in the book. It needs logic. It doesn’t take into account the dynamics of the market, he said.

Analysts need fundamental principles to justify their research. But traders place special importance on market sentiment. A long-term investor always pays more attention to what research says, he said, admitting that short-term investors are inclined to fall into the opinion of the trading desks.

The stock market is overheating these days, with unusually high volumes and rapidly rising stock prices. What should a retail investor do to avoid getting burned? It is a high risk, high return business. They should check the opinion of their traders. If they believe that stock prices are above their fundamental valuations, they should take a profit and exit the market.

Posted in Dawn, February 28, 2021