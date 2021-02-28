Engineer loses Rs 17.85 lakh against fake stock traders





Approached by cyber-cheaters, he opened a demat account and transferred money online. The new facility South region cyber police station from Mumbai Police arrested three people from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly fooling people into pretending to be stock traders share markets . All three are graduates, one of them having an MBA. Police say the trio committed a scam, tricking people on social media into investing in the stock markets for high returns. Police said the case came to light when a 25-year-old engineer from south Mumbai approached them in the third week of February, claiming he was duped for Rs 17.85 lakh by a few people in the markets fellows. Police said the accused contacted the victim via social media in November last year. He was asked to fill out a form with his personal details to open a demat account and start trading on the stock markets, if he was interested. After filling out the form, Engine got a call from someone who told them they would manage their account. The appellant gathered documents from him and made him pay a processing fee for opening the account. The caller then asked him to transfer the money to buy the shares and suggested which shares to buy. Viewing the appellant as a real agent, the victim continued to transfer money. In all, he transferred Rs 17.85 lakh in different transactions. To gain trust and get him to transfer more money, the accused showed a fake chart and certificate to be shown as a receipt for the purchase and ownership of shares, without actually purchasing them. They would also show him false profits so that the victims would transfer more money. Later, the executives started telling him that the stock market had gone down. When the victim asked them to sell all of his shares before losing any more money, he was told that he had already lost all of his money, and now that his account was in negative, he would have to pay them Rs 2.5 lakh more or face justice. consequences. The callers then began to threaten him with legal action if he did not transfer the money. He tried to reason with them but they continued to threaten him. He got scared and discussed the matter with his family who advised him to approach the police. The victim filed a complaint at the local police station which was sent to the new South Mumbai Cybercrime Police Station where an FIR was registered. Police Inspector Sandhya Bhosle formed a team led by Inspector Ashok Ugle and API Navnath More. After collecting bank details and information from the Stock Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the National Stcok Exchange (NSE), it was revealed that this was not a real business and the addresses given by the accused to the victim were false. During the investigation, the police located the accused in Indore and arrested them from there. The defendants were convicted of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation under the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act. They duped several people all over the country, taking millions of rupees from them. We are looking for other defendants in this case, said a police officer.



