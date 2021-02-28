Maine officials plan to place first order of 11,500 Johnson & Johnson vaccines





The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Maine in a few days, adding a powerful new tool to help end the COVID-19 pandemic, ”said DHHS Commissioner Lambrew.

Officials in Maine are expressing excitement over the FDA’s emergency use clearance for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. According to the governor’s office, Maine DHHS and the CDC will soon place a first order for 11,500 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. These doses are expected to arrive in conjunction with the first 39,060 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine previously ordered as part of week 12 of the immunization effort. Governor Janet Mills, Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav D. Shah, have issued the following statements on emergency use authorization (EUA) of the US Food and Drug Administration (EUA) of Johnson & Johnsons. vaccinated against COVID-19 on Sunday: The clearance of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is another step forward in our fight against the pandemic and comes at the right time as we extend eligibility to those 60 and over next week, Governor Mills said. As soon as we receive our allocation, we will work with health care providers to get these vaccines into the arms of the people of Maine as quickly and efficiently as possible. My most fundamental goal is to save lives and this new single dose vaccine will help us achieve that. Today, I am grateful to the scientists who made this breakthrough possible and to the people of Maine who continue to do their part to stem the tide of this pandemic by wearing their masks, monitoring their distance and avoiding large gatherings. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will arrive in Maine within days, adding a powerful new tool to help end the COVID-pandemic 19. This will help Maine speed up its work of vaccinating every resident of Maine. Dr Nirav D. Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says the emergency clearance of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the FDA is expanding vaccination options for people in Maine. Because it is fully effective in a single injection and does not require ultra-cold storage, some of the challenges we have faced in approving previous vaccines will not be a factor as we are distributing this vaccine in sites. across Maine. DHHS and Maine CDC plan to distribute the requested 11,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson to hospitals, independent pharmacies, emergency medical services and outpatient groups. According to the governor’s office, “These doses will enable emergency medical services to set up new clinics in York County, allow Redington Fairview Hospital in Farmington to expand access in Somerset County and will allow coalitions of health care providers to immunize older Mainers in Washington, Aroostook Counties and northern Penobscot. Full details of the distribution will be posted on the Maines COVID-19 vaccination website on March 1 2021. In total, Maine will receive 50,560 doses the week of March 1. Compared to the week of February 15, clinics will be able to nearly double the number of people in Maine who can receive their first vaccine or, in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single dose of COVID-19 vaccine. When taken with previous orders, and when combined with doses provided by the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Maine expects to have enough vaccine to immunize approximately 291,055 people in the first 12 distribution weeks. “ RELATED: Side by Side: How Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 Vaccines Compare RELATED: J & J’s Single Injection COVID Vaccine Gets Emergency Use Clearance From FDA As of February 26, 338,663 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to healthcare workers, residents and long-term care staff and older Mainers, including 222,405 people or 16.6% of Maine residents who received the first doses and 116,258 people. who received second doses. Sixty-three percent of Maine residents aged 70 and over have been vaccinated. For more information on Maines’ progress in vaccinating people, visit the COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard. RELATED: Maine Adopts Age-Based COVID-19 Vaccination Strategy, With People 60 and Over Eligible Starting Next Week RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About COVID-19 And The Vaccine Deployment In Maine The FDA clearance comes after Governor Mills announced that residents of Maine aged 60 and over are eligible for vaccination starting March 3, 2021. The remainder of the deployment is expected to follow this schedule: March 3: Eligibility extends to residents 60 and over

April: eligibility extends to 50 years and over

May: eligibility extends to 40 years and over

June: eligibility extends to 30 years and over

July and beyond: 29 and under, including children awaiting authorization of a vaccine for them

