Understanding Your Social Security Statement | Business

One of the most misunderstood and underused financial documents is your social security statement. It contains a wealth of information that can help you make retirement planning decisions. Important sections and an outline of the document are highlighted below.

HOW TO OBTAIN A COPY OF YOUR SOCIAL SECURITY DECLARATION. Go to ssa.gov/myaccount to open an account. If you have frozen your credit report, you will need to temporarily lift it.

You will need to answer basic questions about your credit report, such as mortgage payments or other places you may have lived. Once your account is opened, you can download a copy of your statement.

WILL MY SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFIT BE ENOUGH TO LIVE IN RETIREMENT? The last paragraph on the first page warns that Social Security benefits are not meant to be your only source of income when you retire. On average, Social Security will replace about 40 percent of your annual pre-retirement earnings. You will need other savings, investment, pension, or retirement accounts to live comfortably when you retire.

YOUR ESTIMATED BENEFITS. The information at the top of page 2 of the documnet is the most important financial information needed to help you plan for your retirement income. The first monthly amount shown is an estimate of your full retirement age. Currently 66 years old for people born between 1943 and 1954. Then it gradually increases each year for those born after 1954 to reach 67 years in 1960.

The second estimate is if you wait and ask at age 70 and the third estimate is your amount if you ask for an early age at 62.

HOW YOUR BENEFITS ARE ESTIMATED. This section (at the bottom of page 2) explains that to be eligible for benefits, you will need 40 credits accumulated during your working life. You get a credit for every $ 1,470 of wages or self-employment income. When you’ve earned $ 5,880, you’ve earned four credits for the year. The bottom of page 2 also explains two situations where your benefits may be reduced.

Fall elimination provision. If you are receiving a pension from a job in which you did not pay Social Security taxes and you are also entitled to your own Social Security retirement or disability pension, your social security benefit may be reduced, but not removed, by WEP. The maximum reduction for 2021 is $ 498 per month.

Compensation of government pensions. If you are receiving a work-based pension at the federal, state or local level in which you have not paid Social Security taxes and you qualify as a current or former spouse, widow or widower, then GPO can help you. affect. Your Social Security benefit will be reduced by an amount equal to two-thirds of your government pension and could be reduced to zero.

RECORDING OF RESULTS. The top of page 3 is a historical record of your earnings from the first job you had in which you paid FICA. It is important to review this earnings history year by year to ensure that it is accurate and that there are no missing years. In the middle of page 3, there is information showing the estimated taxes paid for Social Security and Medicare by you and your employers.

The bottom of page 3 provides information on how to keep your income record accurate. It is important to read page 3 carefully and correct any errors.

SOME FACTS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY. This page provides detailed information on your eligibility for retirement, if you become disabled, and family and survivor benefits. Please study carefully to fully understand these available benefits. Other resources are listed such as contact information, websites and publications that are helpful in your retirement planning.

Understanding and knowing how to maximize your Social Security benefits is no easy task. Please consult with knowledgeable legal, tax and financial professionals when making your decision about when to begin your Social Security benefits.