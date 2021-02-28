Europe’s cautious savers are building the craze for stock trading

Risk-averse Europeans embraced stock trading during the coronavirus pandemic, encouraged by soaring stock markets, rising household savings and the popularity of low-cost trading platforms.

The number of people in Germany who own shares directly or through funds increased by 2.2 million to 12.4 million last year – with the largest increase among those under 30, according to a recent report by the Deutsches Aktieninstitut, which represents German companies listed on the stock exchange.

This is a significant change for a country with relatively low levels of ownership and where people are traditionally conservative with their money – often preferring to earn meager interest on bank deposits rather than investing in stocks.

Christine Bortenlänger, managing director of the Deutsches Aktieninstitut, said that the “sensational” increase in shareholding, which included 600,000 people under the age of 30 buying their first share last year, was “a good sign for the company. culture of fairness in Germany ”.

Yet there is still a long way to go before Germany catches up with other countries. Even after the latest surge, only 15 percent of Germans have a direct investment in the stock market, compared to around 55 percent in the US and 33 percent in the UK.

The investment craze is also spreading in the Netherlands, where the number of households investing in stocks directly or through funds rose 17% to 1.75 million last year, the largest increase since the 1990s, according to a recent survey by Kantar.

Europe is Americanizing and while investing was once a hobby, it is now a necessity as interest rates are so low and pension systems are becoming unsustainable

In France, 1.34 million people bought at least one share last year, of which 400,000 had not done so since 2018, according to the watchdog of the French market. The total is down slightly from the previous year when the figures were boosted by the privatization of the gaming monopoly, La Française des Jeux.

The rise in retail equity trading in Europe reflects a number of factors. Stock markets rebounded strongly after the initial impact of the pandemic, Europeans saved money they would otherwise have spent on vacations and outings, while many were stranded at home with extra time during lockdowns .

It has also become easier and cheaper for Europeans to invest in the stock market thanks to the new “neo-brokers” which have reduced the high brokerage fees of banks by offering commission-free transactions through user-friendly applications.

“Europe is becoming Americanized and while investing was once a hobby, it is now a necessity as interest rates are so low and pension systems in European countries are becoming unsustainable,” said Nick Bortot , founder of the Dutch neo-broker Bux, which has attracted over 400,000 clients since its launch 18 months ago.

The last time there was a similar shareholder boom in Germany, it didn’t end well. Millions of people first bought shares during the privatization of Deutsche Telekom in 1996 and the Neuer Markt technology exchange, both of which fell when the dot-com bubble burst, dissuading many Germans from buying. actions.

European interest in stock trading has been further boosted by the recent outcry over retail investors pushing up the stock prices of some US companies, such as console retailer GameStop, and causing losses in hedges funds.

Christian Hecker, co-founder of German neo-brokerage Trade Republic, said 5% of his clients trade GameStop shares, while 80% invest an average of € 300 per month in long-term savings. Its number of clients quadrupled last year to 600,000, half of whom are buying shares for the first time.

“We have three huge problems in Europe: a demographic decline that puts pressure on pensions, negative interest rates and the expectation of rising inflation, all of which create a toxic mix for savers,” Hecker said.