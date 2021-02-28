2,500 people receive second dose of vaccine at PNC Park – CBS Pittsburgh





PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Enough time has passed and 2,500 people have returned to PNC Park to receive their second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine and some are hoping this will propel them to live their lives as they did before the pandemic. As they were greeted to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination, it was like a weight lifted from their shoulders. READ MORE: Diamonds Direct jewelry store to open in Ross Township “I feel more comfortable with it,” said one patient. “It’s not 100%, but it’s better than what we had before.” 2,500 people returned to where they had received their vaccines three weeks earlier so that they could complete the process. Many of them understand, however, that this does not guarantee immunity. “I’m not going to stop wearing this,” added one patient, pointing to his mask. “I’m not going to go out and meet a bunch of crowds and stuff.” But now they are less likely to contract COVID-19 and the family they haven’t seen in months, they can now come face to face. “So far we’ve only really seen the, via the phone on FaceTime, but now that she’s had her second injection I’ll feel better if they come,” said a patient’s daughter. “We will always wear masks, but I will feel better.” READ MORE: COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Residents of North Hills Nursing Homes Receive Second Dose of Vaccine Allegheny Health Network officials are pushing people to sign up for the vaccine because it’s not just about protecting themselves, but others as well. They add – if you are ready to return to life as you knew it, this is a good start. “I think it will help economically,” said one of the clinic’s medical workers. “It will help everything, people who need to get back to work and get a feel for their normal life.” Residents say the process went smoothly, did not experience any symptoms, and with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine on the horizon, Howard Bush believes there is no no excuse to get vaccinated. “I think that’s for sure,” he said. “People have to do it, they should do it, and I hope they will.” NO MORE NEWS: Thousands of families attend the Lawrence Co. food distribution. So far, AHN has distributed over 1,000 injections and since the FDA approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, people are saying that a third vaccine is needed so that the quantity can meet demand.

