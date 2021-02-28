Fintech companies want to keep their gold stocks. London could be forced to accept | Stock markets

FinTech, or fintech, companies like to collectively present themselves as the very model of a 21st century industry: smooth, disruptive, rapidly growing, and vital to national prosperity.

This self-image was endorsed on Friday by Ron Kalifa, former boss of payment processor Worldpay, in his review for the Treasury on how best to support the industry after Brexit. If the UK is to maintain its position as a world leader in financial services then we must lead this technological revolution, he said in the introduction.

There is, however, one area where the UK’s fintech brigade would like to avoid 21st century practices, at least those of London, and go back in time. It seems they don’t like the principle of one share, one voice in public enterprises. Kalifas’ review recommended that founders and investors before the IPO be allowed to keep shares with supercharged voting rights, even after opening a company.

But the proposal is more nuanced. Dual voting rights are allowed on the London Stock Exchange but a company must accept a standard listing, which means the exclusion of stock indexes such as the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, which are reserved for premium listed companies. The Hut Group, the online retailer, recently took this standard route. Kalifas’ proposal is that the listing rules be changed to suit the fintech team: let the founders stay in control through gold sharing deals, but also give them premium status.

In addition, Kalifa recommended changing another traditionally important rule: at least 25% of shares in high-end companies must be in public hands. The report suggests that a free float of 10% would suffice. All of this adds to the impression that fintech pioneers would like the revolution to be carried out on their terms: please buy part of our business and help fund it, but don’t expect the traditional protections of governance.

Sadly, Kalifa is right when he points out that many other stock markets do not penalize double voting structures.

It must be said that the Kalifas report contained many less controversial ideas in its 108 pages, such as a $ 1 billion privately-funded fintech growth fund to finance early stage businesses and a flow of visas to attract overseas engineers. But the proposed changes to registration rules will generate the most heat, not least because Lord Hills, a wider review of UK registration regulations is expected soon.

Is it scandalous to water down the rules? Well, the smell of fintech self-attribution is undeniable. The principle of equal rights for equal economic risks has served the London market well. This is a cornerstone of its (not always strong) claim to maintain high standards of governance.

But here’s the problem and also the reason why, at the end of the day, it may be better for the purists to hold their noses and grant reform. Sadly, Kalifa is right when he points out that many other exchanges, from New York to Germany to Singapore, do not penalize double-voting structures.

Given that the US market has already attracted several top UK tech companies, including Arrival, a $ 4 billion electric vehicle company, the problem cannot be considered trivial. This may be a case of having to join the crowd if London is to maintain its share of British tech successes. A vibrant stock market isn’t the only measure of fintech’s success, of course, but it would be ridiculous to pretend it’s not important in setting the tone.

UK investors and the fintech ecosystem risk losing lists of key companies that want to progressively go high-end listed, rather than take a giant leap, argued the Kalifas report. He might be right. Well see what the Hills review brings, but it feels like the mood is changing on this matter.

The demands of the founding companies for concessions and gold shares seem unsportsmanlike, but like it or not, these companies matter. There are dangers if the London stock market is seen as a backwater for banks and mining companies.

A public rescue could have been easier for Barclays than this

Barclays should be credited where it is due. In 2008, he raised enough money on his emergency cash appeal to allow him to avoid public bailouts that would put Lloyds and the Royal Bank of Scotland under state control.

But the bank traded one set of woes for another. He has spent 13 years battling claims that a deal struck with his Qatari investors was unfair to other shareholders, and the arguments are expected to continue for a few more years.

Barclays avoided the political pressure that plagued RBS after its $ 45 billion bailout. This lender, renamed NatWest, had to reduce premiums, reduce its investment bank and curb excess. This led to a persistently low stock price for NatWest, delaying re-privatization and leaving it majority owned by the state.

Lloyds fared better, returning to the private market in less than a decade. After taking a $ 20.3 billion bailout in 2008, the group managed to report its first post-bailout profit in 2010 and returned to full private ownership in 2017.

Barclays has chosen a different path. Its former leaders have completed two regulatory investigations, two criminal trials and one private trial linked to its controversial $ 11 billion emergency fundraiser. As criminal courts ruled executives not guilty of wrongdoing in 2020 and a lawsuit involving businesswoman Amanda Staveley was ruled in Barclays’ favor last week, it still hasn’t come out of the woods. .

The Financial Conduct Authority has resumed an investigation suspended in the criminal trial condemned by the serious fraud bureaus. In 2013, the regulator said it was likely to fine Barclays $ 50million for its reckless behavior in the bailout deal. Barclays may also face an appeal of the High Court ruling on Friday. He is unlikely to draw a line under the 2008 crisis anytime soon.

The trains are already empty. Making them less affordable won’t help

Tomorrow, the rate of non-availability of rail accelerates a little more than usual. For 2021 alone, the government has increased the controversial RPI-led annual increase by 1%.

Politically, this can make sense. The date change avoids the usual guarantee of headlines around the quiet New Years period.

The majority of regular passengers who might have seen hundreds of pounds added to the cost of an annual pass are now working from home, banishing the nightmares of the past of piling up on a commuter train. Those who travel by train benefit from an unprecedented personal space and punctuality. And it’s hard to question Treasurys’ commitment to the industry after a year of $ 10 billion in emergency and rail service contracts.

However, the decision to recover the scraps of income from the few remaining passengers during the pandemic seems worrying. If Britain, as politicians from all walks of life proclaims over and over again, plans to rebuild better and certainly if there is a desire to revive city centers, public transport cannot dry up.

Perhaps, given the experience of eating out to help last summer, the Treasury for now would rather deter people from taking the train than risk reducing social distancing. Yet, if the vaccination program is working well enough that all constraints are lifted by the summer, it makes little sense to root long-term spending in the rail system.

Over the past decade, ministers have championed investment in infrastructure and continue to do so with HS2, although some projects appear to be postponed. There would certainly be difficult questions about the future need for train services, if work and travel habits remain moderate.

However, a return to mass mobility and commuting, without the backbone of an affordable and efficient rail system, would be a bleak, polluted and congested future.