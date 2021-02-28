Sharp Healthcare aims to vaccinate 1,500 educators this weekend





SAN DIEGO Saturday marked the first day that teachers in San Diego County were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, along with emergency services, child care, food handling and farm workers. “I am a little moved. It was like ‘Oh, it’s about time,’ said Amy Filippini, a teacher at Bayside Elementary School, one of the many educators who filled out the vaccination sites. Who can get the vaccine in San Diego starting Saturday

Sharp HealthCare and VEBA are teaming up to vaccinate more than 1,500 educators this weekend at the Chula Vista and Grossmont vaccination sites with a new program called VEBA vaccine. I have underlying conditions and I think it would be a little scary for me to go back, ”said Jenny Munroe, a teacher at Bayside Elementary School. “It makes me feel a little bit of, you know, comfortable.” Several school districts announced plans this week to bring students back to classrooms over the next two months. The San Diego Unified School District said its intention to bring students back in mid-April depended on all educators having access to the vaccine. California Schools VEBA offers educator benefits and works with all San Diego TK-12 schools and community colleges to schedule vaccine appointments. TK-12 teachers and school staff can register for their vebavaccinates.com. Poway Unified plans to return to class in mid-March

I was hoping to get between 5,000 and 10,000 educators in the first two weeks and then open as quickly as possible because the offer is available to be able to do so, said Laura Josh, regional vice president of California Schools VEBA. A spokesperson for Sharp said about 80,000 educators in the county are waiting for the vaccine. County supervisor Nora Vargas said the county is reserving 20% ​​of its supply for teachers. Most of our teachers haven’t been in the classroom, so we want to make sure they get priority – that they get their vaccines, and we’re going to be able to go back to our schools, Vargas said. County officials said more than 500,000 people became eligible for the vaccine on Saturday. Some groups of newly eligible workers, including law enforcement, have also implemented employer-coordinated vaccination plans. The Petco Park vaccination site remained closed on Saturday due to a vaccine shortage. San Diego County public health officials have reported 450 new infections and 13 deaths.



