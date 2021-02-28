India’s PSLV rocket launches Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite

orbit Brazil

India Sunday morning successfully placed inAmazonia-1, Earth observation satellite, in manual style.

The Polar Satellite-C51 Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) took off from the first launch pad at 10:24 a.m., loaded with 19 satellites including Amazonia-1.

At 10:24 a.m., the 44.4-meter-high PSLV-C51 rocket lifted off from the first launch pad here loaded with 19 satellites – foreign and Indian – and slowly rose skyward with a thick orange flame at its tail.

The rocket slowly picked up speed as it rose while making a thunderous noise.

Seventeen minutes into its flight, the rocket launched its main passenger, the Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite – the first of 19 satellites – into its planned solar synchronous orbit.

Amazonia-1 is the optical Earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Publicity

Indian Space Research Organization

ISRO

This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for the monitoring of deforestation in the Amazon region and the analysis of diversified agriculture in the Brazilian territory,) mentionned.

With this, India has so far launched 329 foreign satellites. If all goes well, India will end the mission orbiting a total of 342 foreign satellites, all for a fee.

India’s first space mission for 2021 is one of the longest as a PSLV rocket is expected to end 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds after it begins its flight.

The rocket is fully commercial from NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).

The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian university institutes (Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GHRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore), one Satish Dhawan Sat of Space Kidz India) with an engraved photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Bhagavad Gita in a flash.

The remaining 14 satellites are Sindhu Netra, an Indian technology demonstration satellite Defense research development organization Imarat Research Center (DRDO), Hyderabad, to identify suspicious ships and 13 US satellites, namely SAI-1 NanoConnect-2, one technology demonstration satellite and 12 SpaceBees satellites for two-way satellite communications and the data relay.

For the third time, the ISRO is using the DL variant of the PSLV rocket which will have two back-up strap motors.

In normal configuration, the PSLV is a four-stage expandable rocket / engine powered alternately by solid and liquid fuels. Six booster motors will also be attached to the first stage to give higher thrust during initial moments of flight.

But the PSLV rocket that flew on Sunday was the DL variant having only two strap-booster motors.

This rocket variant was first used to put the Microsat R satellite into orbit on January 24, 2019.

The Indian space agency offers PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors, a larger PSLV-XL and the Core Alone variant without any strap-on motors.

The choice of which rocket to use for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit in which the satellite is to be orbit.

Either way, the PSLV-C51 mission is one of the longest.

According to its flight plan, the rocket will put the 19 satellites into synchronous solar orbit over a period of 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds.

During its flight, the engine of the fourth stage of the rocket will be cut and restarted several times, the first will be 16 minutes from its flight.

A little over an hour after the start of its flight, the rocket motor will restart for about nine seconds before stopping again.

After 1 hour, 49 minutes and 52 seconds, the rocket motor will be re-ignited for eight seconds, after which the 18 piggyback satellites will be put into orbit.

SEE ALSO:

How to export passwords from LastPass

Whatsapp, Signal, Telegram face dead end as India’s new social media rules threaten encryption



India saw the birth of two new unicorns this week – both their valuations have increased multiple times in just a few months



