Business
India’s PSLV rocket launches Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite
The Polar Satellite-C51 Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C51) took off from the first launch pad at 10:24 a.m., loaded with 19
At 10:24 a.m., the 44.4-meter-high PSLV-C51 rocket lifted off from the first launch pad here loaded with 19 satellites – foreign and Indian – and slowly rose skyward with a thick orange flame at its tail.
The rocket slowly picked up speed as it rose while making a thunderous noise.
Seventeen minutes into its flight, the rocket launched its main passenger, the Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite – the first of 19 satellites – into its planned solar synchronous orbit.
Amazonia-1 is the optical Earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE).
Publicity
This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing remote sensing data to users for the monitoring of deforestation in the Amazon region and the analysis of diversified agriculture in the Brazilian territory,
With this, India has so far launched 329 foreign satellites. If all goes well, India will end the mission orbiting a total of 342 foreign satellites, all for a fee.
India’s first space mission for 2021 is one of the longest as a PSLV rocket is expected to end 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds after it begins its flight.
The rocket is fully commercial from NewSpace India Ltd (NSIL).
The 18 co-passenger satellites include four from IN-SPACe (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian university institutes (Jeppiaar Institute of Technology, Sriperumbudur, GHRaisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, Coimbatore), one Satish Dhawan Sat of Space Kidz India) with an engraved photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as
The remaining 14 satellites are Sindhu Netra, an Indian technology demonstration satellite
For the third time, the ISRO is using the DL variant of the PSLV rocket which will have two back-up strap motors.
In normal configuration, the PSLV is a four-stage expandable rocket / engine powered alternately by solid and liquid fuels. Six booster motors will also be attached to the first stage to give higher thrust during initial moments of flight.
But the PSLV rocket that flew on Sunday was the DL variant having only two strap-booster motors.
This rocket variant was first used to put the Microsat R satellite into orbit on January 24, 2019.
The Indian space agency offers PSLV variants with two and four strap-on motors, a larger PSLV-XL and the Core Alone variant without any strap-on motors.
The choice of which rocket to use for a mission depends on the weight of the satellite and the orbit in which the satellite is to be orbit.
Either way, the PSLV-C51 mission is one of the longest.
According to its flight plan, the rocket will put the 19 satellites into synchronous solar orbit over a period of 1 hour, 55 minutes and 7 seconds.
During its flight, the engine of the fourth stage of the rocket will be cut and restarted several times, the first will be 16 minutes from its flight.
A little over an hour after the start of its flight, the rocket motor will restart for about nine seconds before stopping again.
After 1 hour, 49 minutes and 52 seconds, the rocket motor will be re-ignited for eight seconds, after which the 18 piggyback satellites will be put into orbit.
SEE ALSO:
How to export passwords from LastPass
Whatsapp, Signal, Telegram face dead end as India’s new social media rules threaten encryption
India saw the birth of two new unicorns this week – both their valuations have increased multiple times in just a few months
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]