



Do you have multiple credit cards? Follow these 5 tips to make sure your online transactions are safer New Delhi: In recent years, the use of credit cards has increased exponentially, especially in urban areas of India. From not carrying wallets full of cash to protecting consumers, credit cards have made life easier. However, with the increase in the use of credit cards, consumers are more and more likely to fall victim to cybercrime. According to a senior official in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India has witnessed more than 50,000 cases of fraud related to debit cards, credit cards and internet banking services through the country in FY20. In fact, just recently an Andheri-based entrepreneur recovered Rs 50,000 from his account, the amount his father lost in an online credit card fraud. The entrepreneur’s father, 78, has died while deranged after losing Rs 49,999 in wire fraud. Here are 5 tips that keep your transactions secure: 1. Buy only from reputable websites: Online shopping is growing in popularity and credit card holders are enjoying certain discounts, offers and EMI options on e-commerce platforms. When shopping on any website, always make sure to make sure that the connection to the website is secure. Instead of http: //, the website address should start with https: //. This indicates that the transaction on the payment gateway is secure and encrypted. Consumers should also look for protected digital certificates that will authenticate the website before making any purchases from online merchants and websites. 2. Avoid using public devices, networks: Whenever you conduct a transaction of any kind, it is always advisable to avoid public devices or networks. Always conduct your financial transactions on your password-protected laptops, cellphones or even desktops. Avoid entering your card details into a public device as their security may be compromised. Additionally, avoid using unsecured public networks and use secure Wi-Fi before making any financial transactions, as using public Wi-Fi makes your data vulnerable to attacks. 3. Cash on delivery option: Although withdrawing money from ATMs seems to be a problem, especially when you have debit card, credit card, UPI payment options, it is advisable not to hesitate to use the “ Cash on delivery ‘whenever possible as it is a safe option with no additional charges. This choice is offered by almost all e-commerce sites. 4. Do not save your credit card details on devices: In order to quickly access card and account details, consumers are often tempted to save their credit card details to their devices. In order to avoid re-entering details on shopping sites, customers even save their card details to their favorite. However, this puts them at a higher risk of theft. Each time you make a payment, it will only take a few seconds for you to fill in the credit card information and is a much safer option. 5. Lock your card: If you have lost your credit card, without further delay you must lock your card and prevent its misuse. Most card issuers allow you to block or freeze your card through their mobile app or website or even through a phone call. Until the card is blocked or frozen, keep a close eye on the card statement and immediately report any unauthorized transactions to your bank and your credit card issuer.







