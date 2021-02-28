Girl Scout cookies go on sale January 31 with changes





Sales of Girl Scout Cookies have been extended until March 21 due to the challenges of the pandemic.

DENVER If you are wondering if the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent you from stocking up on Thin Mints and Tagalongs this year, you can let that worry go. Girl Scout Cookies officially went on sale Sunday, January 31. As with everything else, there will be changes for security reasons. On the one hand, cookie fans will have more time to shop for their favorites. On February 26, Girl Scouts announced that cookie sales would be extended until March 21 due to “the challenges of running a business during a pandemic.” According to Girl Scouts of Colorado, here’s how to satisfy your cookie craving while supporting a great cause and funding programs for girls who are learning STEM, the outdoors, and entrepreneurship: Girl Scouts will host virtual and drive-thru cookie kiosks. Send COOKIES to 59618 or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, free on iOS and Android devices, to find stalls in your area. Visit the Girl Scouts Colorado Website from February 1 to buy cookies from a local troop for direct shipment to your home. If you want to support your local troop but are trying to stick to your New Year’s Resolution diet, you can donate cookie tins to local charities or the military. From February 12, order cookies via Grubhub for the collection and delivery of contactless orders. This new collaboration gives the girls hands-on experience of managing e-commerce as they track and process orders placed through Grubhub. All profits stay in Colorado, as Grubhub waives the Girl Scout fees. The cookies available for $ 4 a box will be: Thin mints

Samoa

Tagalongs

Clovers

Two if two

Lemon-Ups Gluten-free Toffee-tastic and S’mores cookies cost $ 5 a box. Local troupes rely on the funds they raise through cookie sales to support their programs throughout the year, and the girls learn leadership, business and financial literacy skills. The cookie sales program will end on Sunday March 7. RELATED: $ 50 Million Raised on 11th Annual Colorado Gives Day RELATED: “Momoas” for Sale! Colorado Girl Scout markets cookies with Jason Momoa photo SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest of 9NEWS

