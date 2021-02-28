Fintech offers UK way out of Brexit tie-up





Britain’s departure from the EU has so far posed more challenges than opportunities for the country’s financial sector. Boris Johnson’s government has failed to ensure that financial services are an integral part of Brexit negotiations and the ensuing trade deal. The result has been a trickle of business away from the city of London, with the fear that it will become a constant stream. As hopes of a financial services free trade deal with Brussels fade, the Square Mile urgently needs to think about new ways to maintain its preeminence as a financial center. One obvious avenue is Britain’s burgeoning financial technology, or fintech, sector. The UK has a strong track record of building and promoting these businesses – fintech contributes £ 11 billion to the economy – but it could do a lot more. Brexit gives the UK a chance to change its financial regulations to become even more attractive to fintech entrepreneurs and corporate capital. In doing so, it would be fighting the battles of tomorrow, rather than fighting to preserve some former glory. A government commissioned report by Ron Kalifa, former CEO of Worldpay, presented a series of proposals aimed at triggering a “digital big bang”. The five-point plan covers areas such as regulation, investment and skills. Some of the recommendations are both common sense and overdue. Among these is the creation of a technology visa to allow access to global talent. One of the industry’s concerns since the 2016 Brexit vote has been that Britain’s departure from the EU would end the free movement of workers. The Chancellor said on Friday that the government was ready to launch a fast-track program, but that it should go further and ensure that it also provides a pathway to citizenship for those who are deemed eligible. The review also identified 10 fintech “clusters” around the UK that it says need to be nurtured, with a three-year strategy to support growth. The approach is the right one and would help underpin the wider “leveling up” agenda from Birmingham to Belfast. Other more radical proposals will require careful implementation but deserve to be supported. Relaxing the London listing rules to allow two-class share structures is one. The city’s global leadership as a fintech hub has not spilled over into the stock market. The London Stock Exchange lacks the tech stars that dominate the US public markets – who embraced dual-class stocks in the 1980s. IPO. So it makes sense for London to take this route, although safeguards such as imposing deadlines or restrictions on what stocks can vote on will be vital. Likewise, it makes sense to loosen the rules to allow pension funds and insurers to invest in riskier assets. Even before Brexit, the argument for less stringent rules to allow greater investment in a wider range of asset classes was strong. Danish pension funds, for example, have benefited from their early support for offshore wind projects deemed too risky by many others. However, any change must be carefully calibrated to ensure transparency and proper safeguards. Ministers will need to strike a judicious balance in order to maintain the competitive advantages that flow from good governance while fostering an environment that attracts entrepreneurs. The implementation of the Kalifa reforms will also only go so far; New York continues to benefit from higher valuations and a larger liquidity pool. London and the rest of the UK will have to continue to fight for any possible competitive advantage.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos