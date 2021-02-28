Stocks seen all the way out of the woods





Inventories remained on the ropes during the turnaround week but are seen fighting back in the absence of any major drops down the line, dealers said. Week after week, the benchmark KSE-100 shares fell 0.79% or 362.63 points to close at 45,865.02 points on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). We expect the market to remain positive in the coming weeks as the clouds of uncertainty from the FATF have cleared and with just three action plans to deal with, the likelihood of Pakistan going off the gray list. in June 2021 is very bright, a report released by Arif Habib Limited noted. Moreover, the cross-line of control (LoC) ceasefire with India is a massive feat achieved on the political front and will contribute to regional climate stability, the report added. KSE-30 stocks gained 0.29% or 57.56 points to end the week at 19,173.08 points. Ahmed Lakhani of JS Global Capital said a correction was to be expected, as the week coincided with the turnaround in futures contracts, adding, however, that activity had retained its momentum of recent weeks thanks to the boost the rapid flow of inbound business results. Another event that impacted investor sentiment during the week was the Global Review of Terrorist Financing and Money Laundering Watchdogs, which decided to keep Pakistan on the list. gray until the next review, Lakhani added. In addition, the market was also closely monitoring discussions between Pakistan and the IMF on options to increase the size of the remaining tranches or extend the period of the Extended Financing Facility (EFF) beyond 2022. Foreign purchases over the past week reached $ 0.3 million, compared to a net sale of $ 0.6 million last week. Purchases were observed in the cement ($ 2.6 million) and technology / communications ($ 2.2 million) sectors. On the domestic front, strong sales were reported by brokers and mutual funds, draining a cumulative $ 15.6 million during the week. Average daily volumes fell 1.0 percent to 589 million shares per day, while the average value of securities traded jumped 0.01 percent to $ 159 million shares per day. The SPI (Sensitive Price Index) inflation rose 0.55% during the week. For the month of January, net FDI (foreign direct investment) is estimated to have declined 12 percent to $ 192.7 million and the current account deficit to $ 229 million. The NCOC has also decided to lift some restrictions related to COVID in the coming week. Sectorial negative contributions come from oil and gas exploration companies (-107 points), commercial banks (-105 points) and oil and gas marketing companies (-78 points). Among the positive contributors are cement (+119 points), technology (+53 points) and textile weaving (7 points). During the week under review, the oil and gas development company lost 92 points, Pakistan State Oil 42 points and the National Bank lost 41 points. In contrast, Lucky Cement added 160 points, TRG Pakistan 56 points and Meezan Bank boosted the index by 28 points. The KSE-100 index is currently trading at a PER of 7.2x (2021) compared to the Asia Pac regional average of 17.1x, offering a discount of 6.8% vs. 2.5% offered by the region.







