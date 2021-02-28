Hive talkin: the honey buzz





Bees have long been a source of fascination for artists and designers, inspiring figures such as Joseph Beuys and Joan Jonas – as well as Gucci’s signature motif. For this spring / summer collection, they were the inspiration at Kenzo, where hats with net and beekeeping silhouettes offered a version of protective clothing for our present moment. Meanwhile at Talbot Rice in Edinburgh, an upcoming installation will tackle the subject from a different but no less timely angle. The work, as part of a group exhibition called The normal, consists of a single custom beehive. The hive does not contain bees, but it does contain a lot of honey. Attached to each frame (which usually contains the honeycomb) is a Petri dish of honey from a different beekeeper around the Edinburgh and Midlothian area. The collection ranges from pale green to molasses black and has equally varied tastes. It is the creation of Tonya McMullan, an artist and beekeeper who co-founded Infinity farm in Belfast in 2016 to raise awareness among pollinators and make concrete spaces more attractive. Infinity Farm co-founders Tonya McMullan and Colm Clarke © Cathal Tunney

McMullan had wanted to create an archive of honey for some time. When the pandemic struck, she discovered not only that she had the time, but that 2020 could be the perfect year. The pandemic has raised intriguing questions. Pollinating insects find flowers by scent, and pollution can mask the scent. So how would “anthropause” – the global reduction in human activity and pollution last year – affect bees and their honey? Honeycomb, as seen in Hattie Ellis’ book Spoonfuls of Honey (Pavilion, £ 12.99) © Maja Smend

Honey comes in a plethora of shades and varieties, from golden acacia and red-foxy heather to tawny brown manuka, depending on the flowers the bees visit. What McMullan’s piece demonstrates is just how rich this diversity can be even in a geographic area. Each of its samples is presented with an analysis of its pollen content and tasting notes. They paint a vivid picture of bees foraging for food. An Eskbank honey contains pollen of queen of the meadowsweet, thistle, privet, rose berry, mallow, fireweed, bramble and Himalayan balm, and tastes like “apples with zest.” mango ”. A beehive at the University of Cambridge Botanical Garden in a bed of Bonariense Verbena © From Spoonfuls of Honey

Urged on by McMullan, I began to savor as many different honeys as possible. Not just for their taste, but also for their smell. In his book Spoonfuls of honey (Flag, £ 12.99), Hattie Ellis remembers receiving a jar of honey from a friend who keeps beehives at Kew Gardens. “On a hot day,” Ellis writes, “I would put the pot on my kitchen table with the lid closed to fill the air with the scent of the flowers.” When it comes to eating, honey works well with so many things, especially cheese. It makes sense to pair light honeys such as orange blossom with subtle dishes like mild cheese and berries; save medium honeys for more robust foods such as stronger cheeses and meat; and use darker malted honeys like chestnuts and buckwheat to balance spicy cakes or in spicy marinades or glazes. Ellis has a plethora of recipes, including sweet and hot jerk chicken wings and Drambuie Fruit Cake. But be careful: do not waste exceptional honeys in dishes that require heating, where the subtleties of flavor will be lost. The color of honey ranges from pale green to molasses black © Maja Smend, from Spoonfuls of Honey

Many chefs are proud to use theirs. Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones from Wild by Tart, at Belgravia in London, incorporate honey from their Northumberland beehives into everything from salad dressings to a filet for their zucchini and goat cheese pizzas. Tommy Banks from The Black Swan at Oldstead, In Yorkshire, uses fermented honey from the beehives in his vegetable garden in a cod-cheek dish: “We poach the cheeks, brush them with honey and fry them. The result is a crème brûlée-like texture with a layer of sour honey crunch. For all its versatility, however, you can’t beat good smothered honey over toast or a crumpet. For that, why not try Banks’ favorite heather honey from Bayview Farm in Yorkshire (bayviewbees.co.uk)? “It really includes the heather that bees feast on,” he reports. “Dark, floral and slightly bitter: it’s intoxicating.” @ ajesh34







