Business
A prayer offer does not go well – The Denver Post
Dear Amy: My husband had knee replacement surgery at a Catholic hospital last week.
The first weeks of his physiotherapy are done with us.
The first session took place today.
Everything went well and when it was time for her to leave the therapist asked if my husband wanted to pray with her. She said it was entirely up to him.
He said yes, she said a short prayer and left.
I was stunned. Is this something new?
I have been seen by many health professionals and NO ONE has ever asked me to pray with them.
We live in the Bible Belt, so I thought it might have something to do with it.
Your thoughts?
I will pray by myself
Dear Ill Pray: My research on this topic has led me to read a number of studies on the practice of prayer between healthcare workers and patients. Although most appear to reflect attitudes towards patients asking health workers to pray with them, one study reflected a situation similar to that of your husband. Quoting a 2018 study published by the National Institutes of Health: Most Americans Pray; many pray for their health. However, when hospitalized, do patients want a prayer offer from a health care provider? This project made it possible to measure the responses of hospitalized patients to massage therapists’ offers of a familiar prayer after a massage.
After the intervention, 78 patients filled out questionnaires which obtained quantitative data… In this sample, 88% accepted the prayer offer, 85% found it useful and 51% wanted to pray daily. Patients may welcome prayer, provided the clinician demonstrates sincere kindness and respect.
While this may be unusual, I don’t think it’s necessarily unethical for a healthcare provider to offer to pray with a patient, even at home. This could help to establish a bond between the therapist and the patient. Prayer can help relax the patient and focus their intentions on their own health and recovery.
The offer can also look like coercion.
What did your husband think of this practice? He should be prepared to respond before his next date.
A reminder that this is his treatment, and HE can decide how to handle it no matter what you think of it.
Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I often meet another couple at our favorite waterhole.
They are very friendly and seem to like us a lot, but they are still absolutely plowed whenever we see them.
The husband clings to something and repeats it over and over again.
The last time we passed them, he kept telling me to stop crossing my arms because it was a defensive position. He even shouted it from across the room.
I am 62 years old, and I will fold my arms at all times. But more seriously, he made some very specific and pointed remarks about my boyfriend’s body.
Yes my guy is extremely handsome, but it was completely inappropriate and scary.
I’m so thankful my boyfriend didn’t hear it, but I did.
How can I stop it if it happens again?
Stand back, mate
Dear buddy: Note to you: People wearing beer glasses generally lack depth perception.
Just because this blowsy couple clings to you and seem to like you a lot, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t love them back.
The best way to respond to a drunk person in a bar is to politely ignore them. I’m not suggesting trying to reason with him or engage in some pun of some sort: that will only add fire to his alcohol-fueled feedback loop; it could also make him angry.
Next time these two very nice people walk in on you while you are plowing and you don’t like it, you could say, we’re going to sit here and have a private conversation now. Watch out for both of you when you get home, okay?
Dear Amy: Curmudgeon in California wrote to describe a Zoom-based baby shower featuring over 100 people!
For me, what made in-person showers tolerable was the food, treats, drinks, and jokes with the people at your table.
Without it, it’s just something to go through.
No one should organize a virtual event with more than 30 people. It is odious and impersonal. Divide it into smaller events!
Zoom out
Dear zoom out: I continue to be stunned by the sheer number of people some people know!
Yes, small events are much better, whether virtual or real.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]