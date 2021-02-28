A prayer offer does not go well – The Denver Post

Dear Amy: My husband had knee replacement surgery at a Catholic hospital last week.

The first weeks of his physiotherapy are done with us.

The first session took place today.

Everything went well and when it was time for her to leave the therapist asked if my husband wanted to pray with her. She said it was entirely up to him.

He said yes, she said a short prayer and left.

I was stunned. Is this something new?

I have been seen by many health professionals and NO ONE has ever asked me to pray with them.

We live in the Bible Belt, so I thought it might have something to do with it.

Your thoughts?

I will pray by myself

Dear Ill Pray: My research on this topic has led me to read a number of studies on the practice of prayer between healthcare workers and patients. Although most appear to reflect attitudes towards patients asking health workers to pray with them, one study reflected a situation similar to that of your husband. Quoting a 2018 study published by the National Institutes of Health: Most Americans Pray; many pray for their health. However, when hospitalized, do patients want a prayer offer from a health care provider? This project made it possible to measure the responses of hospitalized patients to massage therapists’ offers of a familiar prayer after a massage.

After the intervention, 78 patients filled out questionnaires which obtained quantitative data… In this sample, 88% accepted the prayer offer, 85% found it useful and 51% wanted to pray daily. Patients may welcome prayer, provided the clinician demonstrates sincere kindness and respect.

While this may be unusual, I don’t think it’s necessarily unethical for a healthcare provider to offer to pray with a patient, even at home. This could help to establish a bond between the therapist and the patient. Prayer can help relax the patient and focus their intentions on their own health and recovery.

The offer can also look like coercion.

What did your husband think of this practice? He should be prepared to respond before his next date.

A reminder that this is his treatment, and HE can decide how to handle it no matter what you think of it.

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I often meet another couple at our favorite waterhole.

They are very friendly and seem to like us a lot, but they are still absolutely plowed whenever we see them.

The husband clings to something and repeats it over and over again.

The last time we passed them, he kept telling me to stop crossing my arms because it was a defensive position. He even shouted it from across the room.

I am 62 years old, and I will fold my arms at all times. But more seriously, he made some very specific and pointed remarks about my boyfriend’s body.

Yes my guy is extremely handsome, but it was completely inappropriate and scary.

I’m so thankful my boyfriend didn’t hear it, but I did.

How can I stop it if it happens again?

Stand back, mate

Dear buddy: Note to you: People wearing beer glasses generally lack depth perception.

Just because this blowsy couple clings to you and seem to like you a lot, doesn’t mean you shouldn’t love them back.

The best way to respond to a drunk person in a bar is to politely ignore them. I’m not suggesting trying to reason with him or engage in some pun of some sort: that will only add fire to his alcohol-fueled feedback loop; it could also make him angry.

Next time these two very nice people walk in on you while you are plowing and you don’t like it, you could say, we’re going to sit here and have a private conversation now. Watch out for both of you when you get home, okay?

Dear Amy: Curmudgeon in California wrote to describe a Zoom-based baby shower featuring over 100 people!

For me, what made in-person showers tolerable was the food, treats, drinks, and jokes with the people at your table.

Without it, it’s just something to go through.

No one should organize a virtual event with more than 30 people. It is odious and impersonal. Divide it into smaller events!

Zoom out

Dear zoom out: I continue to be stunned by the sheer number of people some people know!

Yes, small events are much better, whether virtual or real.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)