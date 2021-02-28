DHL Express gets creative with new aviation partnerships

DHL Express made two unusual additions to its list of contract carriers last week that are bringing in additional jets to help the parcel carrier cope with the growing growth in e-commerce shipments.

The express delivery arm of the postal and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL Group (TEN: DPW) arranged for German leisure airline Condor and a start-up freight division of Latvian carrier SmartLynx to conduct package flights on its European air network.

The first cargo flights under the Condor partnership started last week. Condor, a charter carrier for tourists, will operate four of its mid-size Boeing 767s for DHL until the end of May. Condor aircraft will be based at DHL Express’ largest European hub in Leipzig, Germany and will cover three routes – to Shannon, Ireland; Milan-Malpesa, Italy; and Cologne, Germany. DHL suggested that the original contract could be extended.

This is the latest example of small airlines diversifying their businesses amid a sharp drop in travel demand and establishing full cargo divisions for the first time. The Condor deal is similar to what DHL has done in the United States, where regional carrier Mesa Air Group in October began flying converted Boeing 737-400s, an aircraft it had never operated before, for the DHL account.

Air Belgium is expected to start operating four Airbus A-330s belonging to the maritime carrier CMA CGM, taking the concept of diversification to another level. And US budget travel airline Sun Country began operating 737-800 freighters for Amazon Air last year.

This partnership between freight and passenger carriers is unique, said Markus Otto, senior vice president of aviation Europe at DHL Express, in a statement. This allows us to respond even faster and more flexibly to the continued strong demand for international express service. The additional capacity through Condor allows us to further improve quality of service and transit times, and to maintain our growth trajectory.

Since April of last year, Condor, like many passenger airlines, has focused on cargo flights, primarily carrying medical protective equipment and e-commerce products. At one time, 14 of Condors’ 16 Boeing 767s were used solely for cargo. Condor also trained and deployed a team of freight supervisors to oversee freight operations and ensure quality execution.

SmartLynx

In-house airline DHL Aviation has also hired SmartLynx Malta, a new cargo subsidiary of Riga, Latvia-based SmartLynx Airlines, which is one of the early adopters of the newly converted Airbus A321 freighter.

An Airbus A321 passenger plane belonging to Vallair in a maintenance workshop where major renovations are being made to make it a full time freighter. Vallair leases the aircraft to SmartLynx Malta, which will then operate it on a dedicated base for DHL Aviation. (Photo: Vallair)

SmartLynx Malta has leased two of the narrow-body planes and will begin operating the first for DHL at the end of March, DHL spokesman Tim Rehkopf said. The second aircraft is still undergoing modernization and will join the DHL fleet in mid-July.

SmartLynx is actively working to establish its freight division, with plans to add eight more of the well-known A321 freighters by 2023.

The first two conversions of passengers to A321 freighter to date are in service with Qantas / Australia Post and Titan Airways.

Aviation experts say the A321 is a great choice for regional and express delivery operators because it has more cargo space for containers than the 737-800, its main competitor, and is efficient. energy efficient compared to older aircraft.

The A321 is going to be a great freighter, said Stan Wraight, CEO and co-founder of Strategic Aviation Solutions, during a video chat for Global Supply Chain Week at FreightWaves.

Founded in 1992, SmartLynx is part of the Avia Solutions Group, a large aerospace services company with activities ranging from aircraft rentals to maintenance and repair. One of the subsidiaries of Avias cargo is the charter airline Magma Aviation. SmartLynx has extensive experience in operating the A320 and A321 as a passenger charter operator and air transportation provider for airline customers.

Smartlynx Malta announces its intention to add two more A321 freighters this year and up to four units in 2022, with the aim of becoming one of the largest narrow-body cargo carriers over the next three years.

In January, DHL Express ordered eight 777 freighters from Boeing as part of its efforts to cope with rising freight volumes.

