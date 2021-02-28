Business
5 of the most dangerous Robinhood stocks
For the past year or so, volatility has been the friend of millennial investors. We know this because the online investment app Robinhood, known for its commission-free transactions and free stock donations new members, gained around 3 million new users in 2020. The average age of Robinhood members is only 31 years old.
While it’s good to see young investors putting their money to work for the world’s greatest wealth creator, it’s obvious that many don’t understand the importance of long-term investing or capitalization. Robinhood’s ranking (i.e. the 100 most owned stocks on the platform) is full of penny stocks, momentum names, and otherwise terrible companies.
After scouring its ever-changing rankings, the following five companies stand out as Robinhood’s most dangerous stocks.
1. GameStop
There’s no way a list of Robinhood’s most dangerous stocks doesn’t include a video game and accessory retailer. GameStop (NYSE: GME), which has been whipped up by retail investors for over a month.
Retail investors in Reddit’s WallStreetBets (WSB) chat room were primarily responsible for GameStop’s nearly 900% increase since the start of the year (based on after-hours trading on February 24) . Retail investors have agreed to work together to buy stocks and call out of the price on stocks that have been heavily shorted, with the aim of effecting short-term squeeze. As GameStop is the best-selling short stock of any publicly traded company (as a percentage of its free float), it was a logical target for the WSB community.
The fundamental problem with GameStop is that management has waited far too long to take a digital approach to gaming. Even with online sales up triple digits during the holiday season, the company’s total sales continue to decline. GameStop’s plan of attack for now is to shut down stores to cut spending and turn back the clock in the dark. More than likely, he will report his fourth consecutive annual loss this year.
2. Inovio Pharmaceuticals
Another dangerous Robinhood stock that investors would be wise to avoid is the developer of clinical stage drugs Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO).
Inovio initially caught fire last year when one of the drug developers is expected to lead the development of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine. It got a second wind earlier this year when the BMS community selected Inovio as one of its titles to target. Inovio has a relatively high short-term interest level, which makes it the perfect target for a short push.
But Inovio was not on this list by accident. The company’s COVID-19 vaccine had a partial clinical suspension of its Phase 2/3 trial by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late September. Even though the partial blockade of the phase 2 part has been lifted, the FDA is asking for additional information on its vaccine and delivery device, known as Cellectra. From now on, the maintenance of phase 3 remains in effect.
Moreover, Inovio has not had any of its clinically developed therapies approved by the FDA for four decades. The results here speak for themselves: avoid this stock.
3. Anti-riot blockchain
There are many ways to invest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the largest cryptocurrency in the world. The absolute worst way is to buy into a cryptocurrency miner like Riot blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT).
Cryptocurrency miners are people or businesses who use high-powered computers to solve complex mathematical equations, thereby validating groups of transactions (called blocks). To do this on Bitcoin’s network, a block reward of 6.25 tokens is paid. It’s worth over $ 300,000 at today’s prices. For young investors, Riot Blockchain is seen as a quick and easy way to play Bitcoin’s rise.
However, Riot Blockchain faces a host of issues that make its current valuation unsustainable. For example, the crypto mining space grows more crowded over time and Bitcoin’s block rewards halve every two years. Additionally, Riot has significant upfront costs for purchasing mining equipment and ongoing costs for its maintenance. Instead of innovation driving growth, shareholders are completely at the mercy of the price of Bitcoin.
Given that Bitcoin has fallen 80% three times in the past decade, it’s not even clear that crypto mining is a sustainable business model.
4. AMC Entertainment
The third most owned title on the entire Robinhood platform, movie channel AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC), is absolutely a business that long-term investors should avoid.
The surge in AMC’s share price since the start of the year is the result of raising enough capital by the company to avert bankruptcy, as well as the Reddit community which has piled in a dime with high levels of short interest. He’s also optimistic that reopening the US economy in key states will lead to a rush of consumers to theaters.
The concern is that there is no guarantee that society will return to normal anytime soon. Proliferation of coronavirus variants and vaccine resistance threatens to slow the achievement of herd immunity in the United States
Moreover, streaming operators pose a threat to the traditional operating model of cinemas. With AT&TWarnerMedia is set to release its new films on HBO Max at the same time they hit theaters in 2021, with the long-term prospects of theater operators like AMC clearly in the foreground.
5. Producers of sundials
A Cut Below AMC Entertainment at # 4 in Robinhood Rankings is Canadian Marijuana Stock Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL). While cannabis promises to be one of the fastest growing industries of the 2020s, it’s not a pot stock you’ll want anything to do with.
While some of the optimism surrounding Sundial has to do with the possibility of the United States legalizing cannabis under the Biden administration, most of Sundial’s rise in February was the result of stacking the WSB community in a very liquid penny stock. Unfortunately, there is little substance behind this decision.
The most dangerous thing about Sundial is its management team. Determined to raise cash, Sundial buried shareholders in dilution. Following countless stock offerings and debt-to-stock swaps, Sundial now has an estimated $ 680 million in cash, but has issued more than 1.1 billion shares in five months. In more than two decades of equity hedging, I have rarely seen such a deep dilution.
Best of all, Sundial’s decision to move its operating model from wholesale to retail will ensure it continues to lose money for the foreseeable future. In one of the fastest growing industries on the planet, Sundial is backing down.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps all of us to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
