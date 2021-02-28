After worst start in 30 years, gold losses shine in February





Gold, which was the worst debutant in 30 years, also lost its luster in February. This month, the price of 24 karat gold fell by 2947 and at the same time, the money also weakened by 1105 in the bullion markets. According to a Bloomberg report, after its worst start in 1991, the yellow metal has got off to a bad start in 2021, due to the losses investors have suffered so far this year. According to the weekly distribution, in the first week of February, 24 karat gold became cheaper by 1837 and lost money 2303. During the second week, gold rose slightly by 149 and silver also improved by 954. The third week gold lost again 1285, while the money managed to make a slight gain of 37. Gold has strengthened slightly during the last week of February. Last week it increased by 469 for 10 grams to 46570. At the same time, money has also improved in 207. Gold has become cheaper in 10,000 of the highest level Gold fell below its highest level of 9684. On August 7 of last year, gold hit its highest level of 56,200 per 10 grams, after which the price of precious metals is down. At the same time, money has become cheaper by 7387 per kg from its highest price of last year. The investor trend has increased in bitcoin The robust returns of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency have attracted investors. The previous year, the price of bitcoin was recorded five times higher than in 2019. This year, the price of Bitcoin crossed the new level of $ 56,000. However, today its price has dropped to $ 46,431. Increased demand for money Overcoming the spread of the coronavirus infection, industrial activity returned to a fast lane, which led to a rapid demand for money. Investors get higher returns in silver than in gold. Therefore, investors invest in silver rather than gold. Excellent returns in dollars and US yield Investors in the dollar and US yields have had strong returns amid the Covid-19 crisis. Along with this, the risk is also lower. In view of this, investors again take silver out of gold and put it in dollars, which dominates the sale. Stock market boom After the Covid-19 crisis, there was a sharp drop in the stock market. After that, investors turned to gold for safe investing. However, the stock market has continued to do well over the past nine months. With this, investors invest in the market again and pull out of gold. However, stock markets around the world fell again on Friday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos