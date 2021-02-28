Volkswagen is working on fully autonomous commercial vehicles

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV) has announced that it is working on the development and implementation of autonomous driving. The introduction of autonomous systems for traffic in 2025 is being prepared at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

With the confirmation of the Group Supervisory Board for our R&D program on autonomous driving, we are paving the way for the future of mobility. Autonomous and electric driving will make an important contribution to urban mobility and road safety. Our vehicles are the logical first choice in which to apply such systems, ”explains Carsten Intra, CEO of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, after the Volkswagen Group Supervisory Board meeting.

Christian Senger, Head of Autonomous Driving, said: “This year, for the first time, we are conducting field trials in Germany, in which the autonomous driving system of Argo AI will be used in a version of the future ID . BUZZ by Volkswagen Commercial vehicles. The objective is to develop a concept of carpooling and sharing similar to what MOIA offers today. In the middle of this decade, our customers will then have the opportunity to be driven to their destinations in selected cities with autonomous vehicles. “

As part of their cooperation, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles have invested equally in Argo AI, a company specializing in software platforms for autonomous driving.

In addition to the initial investment of US $ 1 billion, Volkswagen has also introduced its subsidiary AID (Autonomous Intelligent Driving) in Argo AI. With the autonomous driving budget now confirmed by the Supervisory Board, VWCV is confident about its future with autonomous mobility.

The brand works on the development of fully autonomous systems and their commercial use in urban areas. VWCV will develop and build special purpose vehicles (SPVs), such as robot taxis and vans.

In addition to investments in Argo AI, the company claims that the Group is also investing billions in projects of the Car.Software organization which develops, in parallel and independently of Argo AI, assisted and automated driving functions up to level 4 for private mobility. sector of all brands of the Volkswagen group.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is developing the vehicles in which Argo’s Autonomous Driving System (SDS) will be used. They are based on the all-electric ID. BUZZ, which will have its world premiere next year.