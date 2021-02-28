FDA clears Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine

Suggest a correction
WASHINGTON (Nation Now) The United States Food and Drug Administration cleared Johnson and Johnson’s single dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday, making it the third vaccine available in the United States and the first that only takes a dose to protect against the coronavirus.
A US FDA panel of health advisers unanimously approved the single-dose vaccine on Friday. A few million doses of the new vaccine could start shipping on Monday.
The company said it could deliver 20 million doses by the end of March and a total of 100 million by the end of June, keeping President Joe Biden on track for his vaccination goal.
On Sunday, a U.S. advisory committee will meet to recommend how to prioritize the use of the single-dose vaccine.
More than 66 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States to date, according to the CDC, including 50 million since Biden and Harris entered the White House.
The J & Js vaccine protects against the worst effects of COVID-19 after an injection, and it can be stored for up to three months at refrigerator temperature, making it easier to handle than the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which must be frozen.
The two-dose injections of Pfizer and Moderna were found to be about 95% effective against symptomatic COVID-19, while the J&J vaccine protected 85% against the most severe COVID-19 and 66% in moderate cases.
While the FDA found J & J’s vaccine to be safe and effective, some experts fear that lower efficacy may fuel the public perception that the J&J vaccine is a second-tier vaccine.
The J & Js vaccine was tested in the United States, Latin America and South Africa at a time when more contagious mutated versions of the virus were spreading. That wasn’t the case last fall when Pfizer and Moderna finished testing, and it’s still unclear whether their numbers would hold up to the more worrying of these variants.
The United States has reached an agreement to purchase 100 million doses of the J&J vaccine for $ 1 billion, and the possibility of purchasing an additional 200 million doses. J&J said it aims to deliver 1 billion doses by 2021 with production in the United States, Europe, South Africa and India.
President Biden applauded the news in a statement on Saturday, but urged Americans not to let down their guards to prevent the spread of the virus.
“Today, after a rigorous, open and objective scientific review process, the Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for a safe and effective third vaccine to help us beat the COVID-19 pandemic , Janssen COVID-19 (Johnson & Johnson), ”Biden said. “This is exciting news for all Americans and an encouraging development in our efforts to end the crisis.”
The third vaccine is expected to speed up vaccination efforts amid setbacks caused by winter storms across the country.
So far, the virus has killed more than 500,000 Americans.
