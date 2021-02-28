Platform Beer Co. owners issue response after Columbus Taproom closes





CLEVELAND, Ohio The owners of Platform Beer Co. responded to their employees’ Saturday outing at the Columbus taproom, promising better communication in the future. A published note informed customers that staff had quit en masse due to allegedly unsafe working conditions. The owners of the Cleveland-based brewery responded: Today, February 27, several employees at our pool hall in Columbus abruptly quit. We take this action very seriously and are currently collecting more information on the issues that have been raised. While we meet with current and former employees to learn more, we are temporarily closing our Columbus conference room. Over the past year, our priority has been the health and safety of our employees and customers. We have implemented health and safety protocols that closely follow CDC and local health authority guidelines, including contact tracing and appropriate communication after positive cases of COVID-19. Platform was founded in 2014 on the premise that collaboration should be the cornerstone of everything we do. This principle guides us as we brew beer and work to support the communities at our six locations across Ohio. From day one, we have been proud to work together to be the best brewer in the state and to support our entire team who work so hard to achieve this goal. We are committed to making sure all of our employees know that their feedback will be heard anytime, anywhere. Starting Monday, we will be holding small group conversations with all employees, across all locations, as an open forum to ask questions so that we can resolve any issues immediately. The statement is signed by Platform co-founders Justin Carson and Paul Benner. The brewery was founded in 2014 on Lorain Road in Cleveland. The Columbus taproom opened in 2016. The response comes after photos of a handwritten note from workers announcing the shutdown and a two-page letter posted on social media, citing a variety of issues. Related coverage Workers accuse Platform Beer Co. of unsafe conditions in Columbus taproom during pandemic Platform Beer Co. celebrates its first anniversary in Columbus, a taproom to open in Cincinnati (video) I am on cleveland.coms Life and Culture team and covers topics related to food, beer, wine and sport. If you wanna see my storieshere is a directory on cleveland.com. Bill Wills from WTAM-1100 and I talk about food and drink usually at 8:20 am Thursday morning. And tune in at 8:05 am on Fridays for beer with Bona and much, much more with Munch Bishop on 1350-AM The Gambler. Twitter: @ mbona30. Get off to a good start on the weekend and Registerfor Cleveland.coms weekly In the CLE email newsletter, your essential guide to the top things to do in Greater Cleveland. It’ll arrive in your inbox on Friday morning – an exclusive to-do list, focused on the best of weekend fun. Restaurants, music, movies, the performing arts, family entertainment and more. Click here to subscribe. All cleveland.com newsletters are free.







