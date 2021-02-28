Charleston Apartment Complexes That Avoid Affordable Units May Face Rising Fees News

As luxury apartment complexes continue to expand on the Charleston Peninsula, city officials plan to increase the fees they collect against developers who refuse to incorporate affordable housing into their projects.

The city has charged housing fees for the workforce to more than a dozen companies that build high-end apartments and condominiums in Charleston over the past three years.

The money raised through these fees is an increasingly important tool in Charleston’s efforts to expand affordable housing options, as soaring rents and soaring house prices threaten to drive low-income families out of the country. the region.

But a new report suggests the setup is not benefiting Charleston’s working class as much as the city’s rulers would like. As a result, city council may soon vote to impose a higher toll on large apartment complexes that continue to take control of parts of Charleston’s growing skyline.

The question will likely be whether Charleston’s elected leaders feel that the developers and owners of these properties are sufficiently contributing to the city’s goal of reducing the affordable housing crisis.

City Councilor Robert Mitchell, who chairs the city’s community development committee, doesn’t think they are yet. The fee hike, he said, is just one way to ensure Charleston continues to be a place where low-income families can live and work.

“The people who live here, and some people who were born and raised here, can’t stay any longer,” said Mitchell, who represents the east side of the peninsula. “Things change. Everything has changed. But even with the changes, we have to make sure that we put everyone in the equation. That’s it. That’s all I’m saying.”

It is not known whether higher fees would alter ongoing development projects on the peninsula or whether the development community will push back the council’s plan to increase these costs.

The Post and Courier have emailed and called several developers who have led these types of projects in recent years. Executives from Spandrel Development Partners, which built several apartment buildings along Meeting Street, and White Point Partners, which built the new Foundry Point apartments on Romney Street, could not be reached for comment.

Greystar, who is in the process of planning a brand new resort along King Street, declined to comment. (Ownership of this project is leased to Evening Post Industries, the parent company of The Post and Courier.)

Developers opt out

Developers have the choice of whether or not to pay the fees. Under city rules, developers can request that their property be placed in a special zoning category, known as mixed-use workforce housing.

This zoning allows them to build more compact apartments and condos, but in return, these developers must help the city to promote more affordable housing.

They can do this in three ways: they can either devote 20% of their own project to affordable housing. They can donate other land to the city. Or they can pay for labor housing costs, which go into a fund that helps finance affordable apartments and homes elsewhere in Charleston.

The fees that each developer pays are based on the size of their construction project. The city currently charges $ 5.10 per square foot for any new project that is rezoned and decides not to include affordable housing in its designs.

This rate can add more than a million dollars to the final price of some of the biggest housing projects that have been undertaken in Charleston in recent years.

When the fee was created in late 2017, city officials hoped the additional cost would encourage private developers to simply incorporate affordable housing into their own building plans. But that’s not the result.

Instead, almost all of the businesses that have built a multi-story complex in the past three years have chosen to pay the additional fees in order to avoid pricing some of their apartments and condos at tariffs. more affordable over the next 25 years.

The report submitted to city council in January shows that 14 different projects on the peninsula have taken advantage of the special zoning offered by the city.

But only one of those developers has agreed to set aside some of its housing to make it accessible to people earning less than 80% of Charleston’s median income. This includes people who earn less than $ 45,400 per year or a family of four that earns less than $ 64,800 per year.

Geona Johnson, director of housing and community development for Charleston, believes the result is a clear indication that the city’s fees are too low.

That tells me and it’s totally my opinion that the fees aren’t as bad as the developers said, Johnson told city council members in February.

Councilor Carol Jackson, who represents James Island, agreed. The report, she said, shows it is even more lucrative for developers to pay the fees and bypass the city’s affordable housing needs.

Advantages

Private developers may not embrace the city’s affordable housing policies as council members hoped, but that doesn’t mean the city’s efforts over the past three years have failed.

The city expects to raise more than $ 11.1 million from the 13 apartment complexes that have chosen not to include affordable housing in their development plans.

All of that money goes into a special account that the city can use for affordable housing initiatives across Charleston.

Johnson, who has headed the city’s housing department for more than a decade, said a dedicated source of funding was a huge asset to Charleston and the city’s residents. And she and her team wasted no time using it.

In his report to city council, Johnson noted that his ministry had already spent around $ 7.1 million on affordable housing costs earlier this year.

This funding has helped buy land, subsidize construction and create more than 237 affordable housing units in the city, she said. These units include both apartments and houses which are sold to low income buyers.

The additional housing stock puts the city in a better position than it was, Johnson said, especially as these units will be offered at affordable rates for decades to come.

But the city could still do more, she said.

According to the latest estimates, Charleston will need 12,286 additional affordable homes and apartments by 2030 to eliminate what the city calls the “affordability gap”.

More leverage

One of the main reasons the city wants to increase the fees for private developers is the rising cost of building affordable housing.

In its report, the Housing Department noted that it can sometimes cost the city and its housing partners up to $ 250,000 to locate, design, design and fully build an affordable home.

It costs less for apartments, but with property values ​​continuing to climb, developing affordable housing is expected to become a very expensive business in the future.

Raising affordable housing costs now, Johnson said, would allow his team to continue their work and, potentially, increase those efforts.

At the same time, some city council members are hoping that higher fees will finally give them enough leverage to convince private developers to include affordable housing in their projects.

There could be significant benefits to this result, according to the city report. The high-density apartment buildings that private developers have built in recent years can likely provide many more affordable housing units than the city can build on its own.

These apartment complexes are also likely to be located on the peninsula, where it is becoming increasingly difficult for the city to find land to buy at a decent price.

Charleston executives recently tabled a proposal that will gradually increase developer fees, based on how much of their project they set aside for affordable housing. The new fees start at $ 7.50 per square foot and could increase to $ 15 per square foot for businesses that don’t include any affordable housing in their plans.

The fees would also be adjusted for inflation.

City Councilor William Dudley Gregorie, who represents residents of the west side of the peninsula, has no problem with the plan at this time.

This will either get developers to work with the city on affordable housing, he said, or it will give the city more money to work with. Either we work for him.

I’m up for anything that will add to the affordable housing inventory, said Gregorie.