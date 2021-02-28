465 more COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths reported Sunday in Utah





SALT LAKE CITY The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported another 465 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and six new deaths from the disease. The department also said an additional 14,243 vaccines had been given compared to Saturday’s figures. Over the past week, Utah has recorded an average of 647 reported cases per day and a positive test rate of 5.2%. There are currently 203 Utahns reported hospitalized due to COVID-19, 84 of them in intensive care. The state’s overall intensive care capacity fell just below 70% to 69.8% on Sunday after months of overcrowding. On January 15, the State used more than 93% of its intensive care capacity. Sunday’s figures came as 8,422 more tests were performed in Utah, the health department said. A total of 371,235 confirmed cases, 1,935 deaths and 716,536 vaccines have been administered in Utah since the start of the pandemic. Of these vaccines, 254,569 were second doses. The state administered 368,114 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 348,422 of the Moderna vaccine, both of which require two injections for maximum effectiveness. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine was approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday and could be available in Utah as early as this week. The six deaths reported on Sunday included: Salt Lake County woman aged 65 to 84 residing in long-term care facility

Salt Lake County man aged 45 to 64 who was hospitalized when he died

Summit County man aged 45 to 64 who was not hospitalized when he died

A man from Tooele County aged 45 to 64 who was not hospitalized

Utah County man over 85 who resided in long-term care facility

Weber County woman aged 65 to 84 who resided in a long-term care facility Last week Saturday : Department of Health: 686 new cases of coronavirus in Utah on Saturday

