Business
Reliance Arm takes a stake in transport company SkyTran
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) more than doubled its stake in US-based SkyTran Inc., highlighting ambitious plans by oil conglomerates for environmentally friendly transportation systems.
RIL, controlled by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, increased its stake in SkyTran to 54.46% from 26.3% on a fully diluted basis for $ 26.76 million, the company said. based in Mumbai in a regulatory case. The stake is owned by RIL’s unit, Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Ltd.
SkyTran is a venture capital funded developer of pod car transportation systems. Pod taxi is a driverless personal rapid transit system that follows a predetermined path either by air suspension or by magnetic levitation.
Founded in 2011, SkyTran aims to solve global traffic congestion by creating a high-speed, scalable and low-cost transportation system. It has partnered with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) in the United States and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).
RIL first invested in SkyTran in October 2018, taking a 12.7% stake in the company. In November 2019, he increased the stake to 17.37% and in April 2020 to 26.3%.
Our majority stake in SkyTran reflects our commitment to invest in building futuristic technologies that would transform the world, ”said Ambani, President and CEO of RIL.
Mint reported in October 2018 that RIL was looking for a site for India’s first prototype taxi pod, the next-generation transportation system.
We firmly believe that a non-polluting high-speed personal rapid transport system will help facilitate environmental sustainability through the efficient use of alternative energies and significantly reduce air and noise pollution, ”Ambani said.
Last week, RIL created a new unit, Oil-Chemicals (O2C), under which it will focus on building an optimal mix of lean and affordable energy including solar, wind and batteries. The company said its new energy businesses would invest in capturing carbon to convert it into useful chemicals and hydrogen.
