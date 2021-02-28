ASX Today: nervous market eyes rebound

Futures trading points to early gains in the equity market despite an extremely mixed weekend on Wall Street and a decline in key commodities.

Future ASX rebounded 29 points or 0.44 percent, signaling an interim rebound from Friday’s closing three-and-a-half week low. The S & P / ASX 200 plunged 161 points or 2.35% on Friday as a promising month ended in bloodshed.

US action closed mixed. Iron ore increased slightly. Oil, gold and copper have declined. The dollar stabilized just above 77 cents US.

Wall Street

A week of strong divergences continued in the United States with a rebound in the Nasdaq and declines in the Dow and S&P 500. bond yields triggered a reversal of last week’s dominant theme: the rotation of debt-dependent growth stocks to cyclical stocks. The S&P 500 Growth Index rose 0.3 percent, compared with a 1.3 percent decline in the value index.

The Nasdaq composite retained a gain of 73 points or 0.56 percent despite a month-end sell-off that affected all three indices. The high tech index fell as low as 0.7% and rose as high as 1.9% during a volatile session. Tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook rebounded at least 1%. Apple and Alphabet have also made progress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average passed out 470 points or 1.5 percent, closing near its session low. The S&P 500 lose 18 points or 0.48 percent.

The yield on ten-year U.S. Treasuries fell 10 basis points to 1.415 percent, relieving some of the pressure on growth stocks after yields hit 1.6 percent on Thursday. Soaring yields fueled a market sell-off last week amid inflation fears.

If the market starts to believe that the Fed has lost control of the direction of the bond market, this whole idea of ​​a temper tantrum will appear, Art Cashin, director of ground operations at UBS, told CNBC. (A tantrum occurs when markets react negatively to the threat of a reduction or “tapering” of stimulus spending.)

Inflation problems persisted despite data showing that price pressure remained subdued. The personal consumption expenditure price index rose 0.3% for the month, but was in line with expectations of 1.5% for the year. The Federal Reserve has said inflation is expected to exceed 2% for a while before raising rates.

Australian perspectives

The S & P / ASX 200 seems ready for quick relief after his worst session since September. It is very uncertain whether the index can hold onto or build on these gains. The first session of the new months tends to be positive, but it’s a nervous market. As US trading on Friday saw a rebound in tech stocks, it was another session of extraordinary volatility.

Bond yields are suddenly the main driver of global stock market sentiment. Why are they important? ThinkMarkets analyst Carl Capolingua gave a detailed summary at the end of last week:

“Rising yields increase borrowing costs and this hurts corporate earnings. Additionally, it impacts the rate that many institutional investors use to value stocks. They use that rate to discount cash flows. , so ultimately higher rates lead to lower valuations of double whammy, lower earnings and lower investor tolerance for rising stock prices, ”he said.

On Friday, the yield on ten-year US bonds fell more than ten basis points, easing pressure on equities. The Australian yield at ten years reached 1.9 percent on Friday and put on 50 basis points last week alone – the equivalent of the RBA raising the spot rate 0.5 percent.

Capolingua remained optimistic about the outlook. “Things are going to calm down, and historically rates are still going to be very low. This supports economic growth,” he said. “Once we find a peak in yields and things calm down, the stock market will regain its equilibrium.”

Technology was the best of US sectors on Friday, up 0.6 percent, consumer discretionary and communications services also advanced. Energy inventories fell 2.3%, financials 2% and materials 1.3%.

A quieter week ahead on the corporate front. The end of the interim results season means dividend payments start pouring into bank accounts. Mining investors can expect record dividends from BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals this week, thanks to the race for iron ore. CSL, Aurizon and Treasury Wine Estates are also among the 25 ASX 200 companies that must return funds to investors.

The reserve bank meets tomorrow, but is not expected to change its policy settings. The main interest will be the commentary on the rise in bond yields. A busy week for economic data includes job postings (today), building approvals (tomorrow), GDP (Wednesday) and retail sales and trade figures (Thursday).

The dollar rallied 0.2 percent this morning to 77.12 cents US.

Basic products

The strength of the greenback helped drag oil significantly lower on Friday ahead of an OPEC + meeting this week. Brent was $ 1.69 or 2.6% in the red at US $ 64.42 a barrel. OPEC’s oil cartel will discuss whether to retain production caps that have supported a price recovery.

Gold fell for a fourth consecutive session, sealing its worst monthly loss since 2016. Gold for April delivery was $ 46.60 or 2.6% to less than US $ 1,728.80 an ounce. The drop extended the yellow metal’s monthly loss to around 6.6%.

Rising bond yields have been the biggest hurdle for gold as it increases the opportunity cost of owning assets that do not pay interest or dividends, Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, told MarketWatch . Gold has also been undermined by the recent reflation trade, with investors opting for more racy assets.

The copper fell from Wednesday’s decade high. In May, copper dipped 4 percent to US $ 4.0925 a pound.

A surge in iron ore has made it difficult for BHP and Rio Tinto to defend against massive overseas sales of mining stocks. BHP’s US-listed stocks fell 2.73% and UK-listed shares fell 3.43%. Rio Tinto lost 3.03 percent in the United States and 4.52 percent in the United Kingdom. The spot price for iron-ore landed in China increased by $ 2.35 or 1.3 percent to US $ 176.65 per tonne.