Hong Kong tax hike on stock transactions overshadows index overhaul

HONG KONG – Hong Kong’s main stock index just doesn’t look like it can take a break.

As the stars seemed to align with the worst performing major stock index of 2020, with record continental currency inflows and a surge in the Hang Seng index expected to bolster the relevance of sought-after new economy stocks , the government has shaken investor sentiment in recent days with the intention of raising the city’s trade tax for the first time in 28 years

The increase, which will be implemented in August, is 30%, which takes the rate from 0.1% of the deal value to 0.13%. Investors fear more will come as Hong Kong faces years of budget deficits due to the costs of handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Four Nikkei Asia analysts have spoken out to expect a 5% to 10% drop in stock transactions in Hong Kong due to the tax hike, although they expect overall liquidity and the health of the global economy remains critical to market prospects. .

“The tax hike takes away some of the biggest overhaul of the Hang Seng Index in years,” said Kenny Wen, wealth management strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai. “It has had an impact on short-term market sentiment and investors are also more concerned about such increases.

“However, the tax is only part of the cost to investors and in the medium to long term, the addition of new technology names will only make the index more attractive.”

The compiler of Hong Kong’s main stock index said on Friday that, as part of its regular quarterly review, it would add three companies, including Alibaba Health Information Technology, to its benchmark, bringing the number of constituents to 55 as of March 15.

On Monday, he is expected to announce the result of a consultation on his proposal to expand the Hang Seng, the market benchmark for 52 years. The number of constituents, held at 50 until last November, could rise to 65 or up to 80 in a deluge of Chinese companies listed in the territory. The exercise could also reduce the weighting of the financials index from 43% to around 33%, while giving more weight to technology stocks.

The index had its best start to the year since 1989, fueled by record buys by Chinese investors through the Stock Connect program, which allows them to buy shares on the city’s stock exchange. They bought $ 54 billion this year through Feb.23, compared to $ 83 billion for 2020 as a whole.

The continental backstop enabled the index, still heavily weighted in financials and real estate, to close the gap against peers such as the MSCI China Index, which includes mainland companies listed in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen, as well as foreign exchanges such as the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Hang Seng’s overhaul aims to make the index more representative of Hong Kong-listed stocks and a better proxy for Chinese listed companies.

However, on February 24, when the government unveiled the transaction tax increase, the buying frenzy was halted and the Hang Seng registered its biggest drop since May. Mainland investors became net sellers of Hong Kong stocks for the first time since December 18, dumping a record value of HK $ 19.95 billion ($ 2.6 billion).

The index fell 5.2% last week, its biggest drop in a year.

The Hong Kong government is forecasting a record budget deficit of HK $ 257.6 billion for the fiscal year ending March 31 and HK $ 101.6 billion for next year. Finance Secretary Paul Chan said the decision to increase the transaction tax levied on stock transactions, known as the stamp duty, was made after taking into account the impact on the market securities and the city’s international competitiveness.

“On the mainland, yes their stamp duty is lower, but they charge for other items, [and] there is also exchange control. Here in Hong Kong there is free movement of capital [and] we have a market that is both broad in depth and breadth, “he said at a meeting of the Legislative Council’s finance committee.” So even if we increase the stamp duty … we remain very competitive.

The tax increase “reflects that the city’s robust financial markets and IPO activity may offer a quick fix to increasing short-term tax revenues,” said Stanley Ho, a tax advisory partner for the companies at KPMG China.

“However, it is also important that Hong Kong’s capital markets remain competitive with global financial markets, many of which tend to reduce or eliminate these duties. The introduction of future taxes should always come with careful consideration and as much consensus as possible. with the community. “

Investors are not subject to such a transaction tax in the United States or Japan, although the United Kingdom charges 0.5% on the purchase and sale of shares. Unlike many peers, Hong Kong also does not tax capital gains or dividends.

Total Hong Kong stock market volumes increased 49% in 2020 and so far in 2021 trading volumes have increased to double 2020 levels, according to CCB International Securities.

Hong Kong has also benefited from a surge in new listings, in part thanks to Chinese companies listed in the United States seeking a secondary back-up position amid mounting tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The companies have raised $ 8.4 billion in Hong Kong so far this year, according to Dealogic. This follows a record increase of $ 52 billion in 2020, when the Hong Kong Stock Exchange lagged the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq globally.

Since 2018, 37 companies listed in the United States have moved to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Their combined market value of $ 1.4 trillion is or a quarter of Hong Kong’s market capitalization.

The planned changes to the benchmark are intended to keep it relevant. The companies that make up the Hang Seng represent 57.6% of the total market value of the city’s stock exchange, up from 65% at the end of 2016.

The increase in the transaction tax will hurt high-frequency and quantitative traders, who currently account for one-tenth of volumes, and may cause institutional investors to make more use of derivative contracts that are exempt from this tax.

While the tax is not large enough to derail the rush for secondary listings, it could delay the resumption of trading volumes for these stocks in Hong Kong, undermining efforts to create liquidity.

The transaction tax increase on its own “is insufficient to trigger a return of liquidity to the United States, but the pace of conversion of US certificates of deposit into Hong Kong-listed stocks may moderate,” analysts said. from UBS Kelvin Chu and Sam Tang in a statement. investor rating, referring to fund managers trading U.S.-traded securities of Chinese companies for Hong Kong versions.