End of year report January December 2020 Stockholm Stock Exchange: ANOT





Fourth quarter 2020 Net sales for the quarter decreased to 19 MSEK (31)

Gross margin increased to 86% (64%)

Operating loss increased to MSEK -20 (-14)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was -0.24 SEK (-0.02)

On December 16, 2020, Anoto’s board of directors decided on a direct rights issue of a maximum of 8,595,556 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately 7.7 MSEK before issue costs. The new ordinary shares of the rights issue were subscribed by Vaba Co. Ltd. The actions were registered after the end of the period under review

On December 29, 2020, Anoto’s board of directors decided on a direct rights issue of 9,000,000 ordinary shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately 8.1 MSEK before issue costs. The new common shares from the rights issue were subscribed by Rothesay Limited. Actions were recorded after the end of the reporting period January december 2020 The turnover for the period amounts to 71 MSEK (112)

Gross margin decreased to 54% (54%)

Reduction of goodwill in Livescribe by MSEK -21 (-7)

Operating loss increased to MSEK -103 (-51)

Earnings per share before and after dilution was -0.76 SEK (-0.23)

In March, Anoto completed a directed rights issue of 20,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately 21.4 MSEK

In September, Anoto completed a directed rights issue of 7,022,560 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately 8.9 MSEK

In December, Anoto completed a directed rights issue of up to 8,595,556 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised approximately 7.7 MSEK

In December, Anoto carried out a direct rights issue of 9,000,000 new ordinary shares, through which Anoto raised around 8.1 MSEK

In view of the financial effect of the spread of the corona virus on the group, the uncertainty that prevails in the future and the results of the group, the board of directors proposes not to pay a dividend for the financial year 2020 . Events after the reference period: On January 20, 2021, the Board of Directors of Anoto decided, subject to the approval of the Extraordinary General Meeting of February 15, 2021, to proceed with a direct rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares at the price of subscription of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto was expected to receive approximately 18.9 MSEK before issue costs. The new shares were subscribed by Rothesay Limited On February 15, 2021, the Extraordinary General Meeting decided, unanimously, to approve the resolution of the Board of Directors of January 20, 2021, to proceed with a direct rights issue of 21,000,000 ordinary shares at the price of subscription of SEK 0.90 per share. Through the rights issue, Anoto received approximately 18.9 MSEK before issue costs. The new shares were subscribed by Rothesay Limited

About the Anoto group Anoto is a Swedish public technology company known around the world for its innovations in the field of information-rich models and optical recognition of such models. It is a leader in digital writing and drawing solutions, having historically used its proprietary technology to develop smart pens and associated software. These smart pens enrich the daily lives of millions of people around the world. Anoto currently has three main lines of business: Livescribe Retail, Business Forms, and OEMs. Anoto also owns Knowledge AI, a leading AI-based educational solutions company, as a majority-controlled subsidiary. Anoto is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap List under ANOT. Anoto Interim Report October-December 2020

