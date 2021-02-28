Director of the Crown John Poynton resigns from council





Accordingly, John has agreed to resign in the best interests of Crown and our shareholders, despite no adverse findings by the Commissioner in the ILGA investigation regarding its suitability, integrity or performance. Mr Packers, other board candidates Michael Johnston and Guy Jalland resigned last month, but Mr Poynton tried to keep his seat on the board. As the other CPH candidates resigned, Mr Poynton announced that he would no longer represent Mr Packer and the CPH said this gave Crown the air to work on its reform agenda. Former Supreme Court Justice Patricia Bergin concluded in her report that Mr Packers’ influence had had dire consequences for the company. In addition to the nominees nominated to Mr Packers ‘board, top directors Andrew Demetriou and Harold Mitchell resigned from Crown last month, with Mr Demetriou being heavily criticized in Commissioner Bergins’ report. Crown CEO Ken Barton also resigned last month after being heavily criticized by the report.

John has been a member of the Crown Board of Directors since November 2018 and a Director of Crown Perth since 2004. During this time he has been very committed as a Director, Chairman of Crown Perth and through his service on the committees of the advice, Ms Coonan said. Loading Crown’s future as the operator of its giant Melbourne casino has been in doubt after the state government announced an unprecedented investigation into whether the company had broken the law and was fit to hold a gambling license in Victoria. The $ 5 million royal commission, which will be led by former Federal Court Judge Ray Finkelstein and is due to report on August 1, will also be required to say whether a Victorian law should be amended after the bonds of the ‘business with organized crime and money laundering have been revealed in reports in Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, and a scathing NSW investigation. More soon

