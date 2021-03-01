Beginning of the sap collection season





LINCOLN, Wisconsin (WAOW) – When warmer weather hits the area, syrup makers get to work patting the trees. “Sap, in general, will begin to flow naturally from a maple tree at around 34 degrees. What you’re really looking for is the freeze-thaw cycle in the spring of the year, so when it freezes the night and thaws during the day, these are ideal conditions for the sugar mill, ”said Anthony Renken, CEO and President of Northwoods Maple Farm. The sap from the trees is sent to the sugar shack through a system of underground tubes. When it reaches its destination, the sap is subjected to a reverse osmosis machine and conveyed to an evaporator. It is then boiled and passed through a series of channels to be sweetened. “Whether it’s line maintenance, cleaning equipment, marketing our products, there is always something to do,” said Renken. Northwoods Maple Farm started out as a hobby, but has since grown into a full-scale operation. “We went from 200 galvanized buckets to 3000 taps in one year, plus [we] built the sugar shack, ”Renken said. Although the size of the business has grown, the passion for what the family does has remained the same. Renken said. “If you can’t keep the original joy that you had with him as a hobby, you won’t persevere or do almost as well as you would without him.” The family business makes a point of giving locals a taste of the joy they get in making syrup with an annual open house in the spring. “We invite everyone to come and visit our facility to ask these questions and just share this family fun that we have had for generations,” said Renken. He also explained that the sap is not only made into syrup, but also into candies, meat sticks, and purse sugar, among many other uses. If you want to get a glimpse of the process firsthand, the open house will take place on the last weekend of March.

