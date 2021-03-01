FirstFT: the best stories of the day | Financial Times

The Burmese junta has ordered foreign embassies, UN agencies and other international organizations in the country not to speak to “illegal entities” representing the political party of Aung San Suu Kyi, which it has expelled from the country. power this month.

The regime’s warning to embassies came as representatives of Aung San Suu Kyi’s overthrown government solidified their drive for international recognition, amid a sharp escalation in military regime repression on Sunday that transformed parts of Yangon in combat zones.

Police and soldiers fired live ammunition, stun grenades and tear gas at crowds in Myanmar’s largest city on Sunday, and clashed violently with protesters in Mandalay, the second largest city, Dawei in the south. , and in several other cities, including in states belonging to ethnic minorities.

At least 18 people have died in the worst day of violence since the coup, and hundreds were arrested over the weekend. Myanmar’s military-controlled Foreign Ministry directive, dated February 26 and seen by the Financial Times, said the formation of groups such as the Committee representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), or parliament, formed by MPs dismissed on February 1 coup, were illegal. (FT)

China The nationwide rollout of vaccinations has been slow, raising fears that restrictions on international travel will continue until at least next year.

Japan is set to end the Covid-19 state of emergency at the start of six prefectures after experts said new cases of the virus had subsided sufficiently.

Indian economy emerged from recession in the last quarter of 2020, increasing 0.4% year on year amid a sharp drop in coronavirus infections.

The American drug regulator has cleared Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use. The company will immediately ship 4 million doses.

The United States House of Representatives adopted a $ 1.9 billion coronavirus relief package a day after the Senate parliamentarian ruled that the proposed federal minimum wage hike could not be implemented using budget reconciliation. (FT)

In a year of scientific breakthroughs – and political failures – what lessons can we learn for the future? Humans have never been so powerful in their war on pathogens, writes Yuval Noah Harari. Follow the news with our live blog.

Iran rejects offer of direct talks with US on nuclear deal Iran rejected a European invitation to participate in direct talks with the United States on a return to the nuclear deal which Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, but says it will continue “consultations” through other channels . (FT)

Elsewhere in US-Middle East foreign affairs, the Biden administration has defended itself against criticism that it failed to punish Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his role in Jamal’s murder. Khashoggi. (FT)

America scores in drone war with China California-based Skydio became the first U.S. drone maker to be valued at over $ 1 billion in fundraising that shows greater confidence in U.S. second act in war drones with China. (FT)

Hong Kong’s biggest national security crackdown to date Forty-seven activists and pro-democracy activists were billed Sunday with conspiracy to commit subversion. The nearly four dozen individuals are expected to appear in court on Monday. (Reuters)

Warren Buffett warns of ‘bleak future’ for debt investors The 90-year-old chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway told shareholders in his well-attended annual letter that it was best to avoid the fixed income market, in which the company itself is a big player. US Treasuries rallied on Friday, following the busiest day for the world’s largest bond market since March 2020. (FT)

Chinese investors turn away from Australia The value of Chinese investments in Australia collapsed last year amid tighter Canberra surveillance, a severance of bilateral ties and a global slowdown in foreign investment due to the pandemic. (FT)

Huawei sues HSBC in Hong Kong Huawei has launched legal proceedings against HSBC in Hong Kong as part of its fight to prevent the extradition of Meng Wanzhou, its chief financial officer and daughter of the company founder, from Canada to the United States. (FT)

NYSE to Suspend Chinese Cnooc Trading Next Month The New York Stock Exchange must initiate delisting proceedings against the China National Offshore Oil Corporation to comply with an executive order from Donald Trump prohibiting Americans from investing in companies linked to the Chinese military. (FT)

Washington launches air strikes The United States carried out airstrikes against Iranian-linked militias in Syria in retaliation for recent attacks on US and coalition personnel in Iraq, the first such military action since Joe Biden took office . (FT)

Focus on earnings The videoconferencing company should offer a increase in income year over year on higher earnings Monday when it announces results for the quarter that ended in January. (Nasdaq)

UN issues investigative report on Alexei Navalny The international body will publish its report on Monday on Russia’s treatment of Kremlin critic Alexi Navalny. Earlier this month, the UN human rights office said it was “Deeply dismayed” by the sentence of Navalny, who has since transferred to a penal colony outside of Moscow. (UN, Reuters)

Immunization news India goes expand your vaccination program start immunizing people over 60 and over 45 with underlying health problems. The UK will allow over 60 to get their shots from Monday. (Quartz, LBC)

The booming market for shares in hottest start-ups The global market for shares of private start-ups such as ByteDance, owner of TikTok, SpaceX Elon Musk, and payment firm Stripe, has become an opaque but rapidly growing financial sector. Often, investors are given few rights to access financial performance information. (FT)

The scourge of email at work Email and its more feverish cousin, Slack, no longer simply interrupt important tasks, writes Pilita Clark. They fuel an endless and fascinating digital discussion about the tasks that we have come to see as normal and inevitable. (FT)

Panasonic signals break with past Given the size of the company, its well-known conservatism and its status as a national industrial icon, its new ad campaign featuring Japanese same-sex couples is a cautious step in the right direction, writes Leo Lewis. The question is how far Panasonic has really gone. (FT)

Lunch with the FT: Chef Ruth Rogers The River Cafe co-founder spoke to FT’s Jo Ellison virtually about coping in a crisis, changing food culture – and why collaboration is essential in a kitchen. During the pandemic, the story of the River Cafe was one of triumph over adversity. (FT)

How Europe became the world’s largest electric car market Last year, Europe’s share of new electric vehicle sales almost doubled to 43%, surpassing china to overtake the EV market. But the continent’s rise is largely driven by government subsidies, some of which are expected to expire at the end of the year. (WSJ)

Joanna Coles: A Media Star Scores With Spacs The former Cosmopolitan publisher’s agreement to buy and list a fintech group is just the latest example of a Wall Street craze. Coles and his new business partner Jonathan Ledecky have founded several special purpose acquisition companies to target opportunities in emerging markets and among young consumers. (FT)

Jay-Z’s hip-hop path to luxury influence It has been another busy week for the musician and entrepreneur, starting with an agreement with LVMH to expand his Armand de Brignac champagne globally. The striking thing about Jay-Z is the precision with which he sensed how the world was going to evolve, writes John Gapper. As he struck one day: “Put me anywhere on God’s Green Earth, I will triple my worth.” (FT)

GameStop in Tesla: investor Jeremy Grantham in ‘crazy’ markets The GMO founder, known for calling many of the biggest shifts in the market in decades, speaks to U.S. FT’s financial editor Robert Armstrong about his fears of a stock market crash in 2021.

