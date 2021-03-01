Chinese factory activity growth hits nine-month low: Caixin PMI





(Reuters) – Chinese factory activity grew at the slowest pace in nine months in February, as weak overseas demand and coronavirus outbreaks weighed on production, adding pressure to the fuel market. country work, a business survey showed Monday. FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a steel rim production line for bicycles in a factory, as the country is hit by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of China’s ongoing economic recovery, although domestic cases of COVID-19 have since been eliminated and analysts expect a strong rebound in full-year growth. February also saw the Lunar New Year holiday, when many workers return to their hometowns, although this year has seen far less travel amid coronavirus fears. The Caixin / Markit Manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 50.9 last month, the lowest level since last May. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the index to remain unchanged from the 51.5 reading in January. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. Demand overseas continued to drive down aggregate demand … Manufacturers surveyed highlighted fallout from domestic outbreaks of Covid-19 in winter as well as the pandemic overseas, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments published alongside The Data. A production sub-index fell to 51.9, the slowest pace of expansion since April last year, while another new orders sub-index fell to 51.0, the most low since May. Export orders fell for the second month. Factories laid off workers for the third month, and at a faster rate, Wang noting that companies were in no rush to fill vacancies. A confidence index for the coming year, however, stood at 63.0, the highest since October. The prices of inputs and outputs continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace. Now, the major challenge for policymakers will be to sustain the post-coronavirus recovery while paying close attention to inflation, Wang added. HSBC analysts this week predict that China’s economy will grow 8.5% this year, leading the global recovery from the pandemic. (This story fixes to remove the superfluous title tag) Report by Shri Navaratnam

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos