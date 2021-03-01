Suspicions of stock market scandals stand out in the Chinese market

SHANGHAI – In October 2020, a lawyer from Shanghai was informed of Huawei Technologies’ plans to sell the economy-branded Honor smartphone unit to handset distributor Digital China Group. The 40-year-old lawyer said a senior Digital China executive put a word or two in his ear about the plan.

Digital China chief executive officer Guo Wei was involved in an insider trading case when he disclosed information about another acquisition to a friend in 2019. Guo was a senior member of the Communist Party . Some people on the internet suspected that Huawei’s plan might also be leaked ahead of its announcement.

While Huawei ultimately sold the unit to a consortium of more than 30 companies, Digital China’s stock soared in November, seemingly creating a big windfall for some investors.

The Chinese stock market has been hit by a series of trade irregularities involving party members and state elites.

A recent stock exchange scheme that has sparked a storm of criticism on the internet involves Chinese miner Tianqi Lithium and Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group, an investment vehicle for Tianqi Lithium Chairman Jiang Weiping, the group’s largest shareholder mining.

On January 6, Chengdu Tianqi Industry announced that it would sell its stake in Tianqi Lithium. Then, on January 15, Tianqi Lithium announced a plan to sell up to $ 2.45 billion in new shares to Chengdu Tianqi, its majority shareholder, in a private placement.

Jiang, a “people’s representative” in the National People’s Congress, is suspected of attempting to buy back the shares of Tianqi Lithium at prices significantly lower than those at which the shares changed hands through private placement after they were sold on the market. market.

However, after the Shenzhen Stock Exchange questioned the move in a letter to Tianqi Lithium, the lithium producer canceled the private placement plan on January 17.

There has also been a plethora of stock market scandals involving state-owned enterprises.

State-owned Gree Real Estate has faced insider trading allegations against its chairman. In December, Lu Junsi received a notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission that he was being questioned on suspicion of insider trading related to the acquisition of a company of which Lu is also chairman, according to the company.

Lu is believed to have bought shares in the company before the acquisition was announced, as part of common insider trading.

These cases are signs of the proliferation of attempts by elite party members and senior executives of state-owned enterprises to capitalize on their status to make their fortunes.

The Chinese stock market is still dominated by domestic investors. In recent years, however, there has been an increasing influx of foreign money into the market after it became possible in 2014 for foreign investors to invest in major stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange via Hong Kong.

China has taken steps to enhance the international stature of its currency, the yuan, and open its capital market to foreign investors.

From now on, individual and institutional investors outside of China are allowed to invest, via Hong Kong, in stocks not only of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, but also of the Shenzhen market.

China’s financial market reforms have prompted foreign investors to pour nearly 1.3 trillion yuan ($ 200 billion) into Chinese stocks so far.

Chinese stocks have been included in major global stock indices. It also helped push up Chinese stock prices.

But Chinese stock regulators are not showing a firm commitment to crack down on illegal trading.

China’s securities regulator handled more than 740 cases of unfair trading and storefronts in 2020, a young official said indifferently.

These cases clearly represent the tip of the iceberg. The number of stock trading violations will likely continue to increase as long as the party and government control companies and monopolize information. The constant flow of information about trading irregularities involving politically well-connected people should be seen as a warning to foreign investors taking Chinese stocks.