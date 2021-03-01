Telecommunications spectrum auction begins today: How Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and VI are likely to bid for airwaves





Telecommunications Spectrum Auction Begins Today: How Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and VI Are Likely To Bid For The Airwaves. | Photo credit: BCCL New Delhi: The highly anticipated telecommunications spectrum auctions start from Monday March 1, as around 2,250 MHz of spectrum – worth around Rs 4 lakh crore at the fair reserve price – will be sold across different bands. However, the Center has ruled out the sale of 5G spectrum. A total of 2251.25 MHz of waves, on the frequency bands 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz and 2500 MHz, with a total value of Rs 3.92 lakh crore at reserve price, will be set up at auction. The government can earn Rs 3.92 lakh crore at the floor price. Many brokers, however, predicted that over 80% of the spectrum would go unsold and the government would get less than Rs 50,000 crore. It should be mentioned here that in the last over-the-air auction in 2016, around 40% of the 2355 MHz of spectrum (worth around Rs 5.6 lakh crore) put on the block was sold, generating 65,789 revenue crores for the Center. Struggling with a funds crisis and a growing budget deficit on coronavirus relief measures, the government expects to raise for the Treasury through the auction process right now. In December, the Union cabinet gave the green signal to the long-awaited spectrum auction. Many experts say that the auction may not see fierce competition due to the varying priorities of each player. Additionally, bidders are likely to save money to participate in a possible short-term 5G spectrum auction where waves in the 3.3 GHz to 3.6 GHz bands would be offered for sale. The big three telecommunications companies – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and VI – will bid for the 4G waves which, in Jio’s case, will help to continue to provide transparent services, and for all the telecommunications companies to strengthen their network capacities. and boost their expansion plans to try to attract more data customers. In addition, carriers will have to renew spectrum which expires on July 21. Bharti Airtel had raised $ 1.25 billion through the issuance of debt instruments ahead of the auction. VI also plans to raise funds through a combination of equity and debt. Bharti Airtel’s interest could be mostly limited to 900 MHz, while Reliance Jio’s renewal of the 800 MHz spectrum is unlikely to encounter any obstacles. The reserve price for premium 700 MHz spectrum has been slashed by more than 40% to Rs 6,568 crore per MHz (all of India), from unsold Rs 11,485 crore in the 2016 auction, and analysts expect this. let it be unsold again. this year. Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have submitted a Total Serious Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 13,475 crore for the auction, the government said earlier this month. Analysts believe the high reserve price combined with the low liquidity position of most carriers will dampen offers. Meanwhile, the government had allowed telecom operators to make changes to ‘technological advancements and upgrades with just six months’ notice, helping them launch 5G services (with limited capacity) over existing airwaves. “. This would mean that telecom operators who top up an adequate amount of spectrum can launch 5G broadband services even before the spectrum is sold, according to a report published in You.







