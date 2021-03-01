Business
Why RIL is betting on the pod transport system in India
MUMBAI: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced on Sunday that it more than doubled its stake in US company SkyTran Inc to 54.46%, from 26.3% for $ 26.76 million, underlining its ambitious plans for environmentally friendly transport systems.
With road traffic getting worse day by day, impacting quality of life and economic development across the world, SkyTrans pods aim to help people get around seamlessly. Pod taxi is a driverless personal rapid transit system that follows a predetermined path either by air suspension or by magnetic levitation.
“A SkyTran vehicle stops only at the chosen destination. Bypassing stations along the way, you are traveling at high speed for the duration of your trip. This is the very definition of seamless point-to-point travel, ”SkyTran explains on its website.
SkyTrans’s exclusive maglev technology allows vehicles to move around the track on a cushion of air. The vehicles are electric, produce no emissions and allow high energy efficiency.
SkyTran explains that its networks have enormous capacity because the lines do not interfere with each other.
At each intersection, vehicles can go straight through or change lanes without stopping. Vehicles arrive on demand and train stations are always a short walk away. “
All of this corresponds to the green energy plans of the RILs.
Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML), a joint venture between RIL and large UK energy company BP Plc, will install battery swap stations at its fuel outlets and spend around Rs 3,000 crore to expand the grid retailer of fuel, under the Jio-BP brand. . It also plans to build a full cell electrolyzer and fuel cell solutions in India that will be used to power hydrogen cell vehicles.
We will replace transport fuels with clean electricity and hydrogen, ”RIL President Ambani said at the company’s annual general meeting in July last year.
RIL is already experimenting with a pilot with SkyTran in its Navi Mumbai office. But given the infrastructure bottlenecks in India, how will SkyTran and RIL team up to build this transportation system?
SkyTran claims that because their passenger vehicles are extremely light and compact, the infrastructure required has a minimal footprint – using small concrete foundations and support poles every 50 meters. The track is fabricated and assembled off-site in advance, minimizing construction time and disruption to communities.
picture credit
