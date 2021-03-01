Orphazyme appoints Christophe Bourdon Managing Director of the Copenhagen Stock Exchange: ORPHA

Orphazyme A / S

Company announcement

No. 05/2021

Inside information

Company registration number 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, March 1, 2021 Orphazyme A / S (ORPHA.CO; ORPH) (Orphazyme), an advanced-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of orphan neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Christophe Bourdon as as CEO of the company, effective April 1, 2021, after approval by the Board of Directors.

Christophe Bourdon has solid experience in launching and marketing products against rare and non-rare diseases in Europe and the United States. He has in-depth knowledge of the patient journey, market access and the dynamics of payers on both sides of the Atlantic. During his 25 years in the biotech / pharmaceutical industry working on three continents and holding multiple leadership positions, Christophe has initiated and accelerated important strategic transformations and has demonstrated a proven track record in building successful multicultural and cross-functional teams. He is adept at fostering an innovation-driven environment with one constant driver in mind: making a meaningful difference for patients. He has successfully launched a variety of products in demanding environments, making him an ideal candidate to lead Orphazyme as it prepares for a potential commercial launch of its research product candidate, arimoclomol, in the United States and in Europe.

Christophe Bourdon joins Orphazyme from his role at Amgen, Inc. as Senior Vice President, General Manager, US Oncology Business, where he led the go-to-market planning and execution of several products. Prior to Amgen, Christophe was Senior Vice President for Europe, Middle East, Africa and Canada at Alexion as the company launched two breakthrough ultra-orphan drugs and negotiated payers access to the UK, in Germany, France, Italy and Canada. Christophe Bourdon holds an MBA from IMD Business School (Switzerland) and a BA from ISG (France).

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Georges Gemayel, declares I am delighted to announce that Christophe Bourdon will join our management team as CEO from April 1, 2021. This is an important time for Orphazyme, with many near-term milestones that will shape the future direction of the company. business. Our board has conducted extensive research to find a leader who can not only guide our short-term execution, but also align the business around a vision of impact and scale for our long-term growth ambitions. . With his strong track record of growing over two decades in relevant roles, Mr. Bourdon will bring his dynamic leadership and skills to successfully grow and integrate our organization as we prepare for the planned commercial launch of our research product candidate. , arimoclomol, in the United States and Europe. As authentic and results-oriented leader, he believes in building a transparent and inclusive corporate culture and is the right choice to lead Orphazyme into its next phase of growth.

Christophe Bourdon declares The opportunity to join Orphazyme has been compelling to me, not only because of its focused mission, but also the incredible short term opportunities to create impact for patients. It is both exciting and humiliating to take on this role at such a pivotal time, said Bourdon. Building on the lessons I learned from my invaluable experience at Amgen and the rare disease experience gained at Alexion, I look forward to championing this talented team to advance the mission on behalf of our communities of patients and deliver value to our shareholders. I am also very much looking forward to moving to Copenhagen.

For more information, please contact

Orphazyme A / S

Anders Vadsholt, Interim CEO and CFO +45 28 98 90 55

About Orphazyme A / S

Orphazyme is an advanced-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the response to heat shock proteins for the treatment of orphan neurodegenerative diseases. The company exploits heat shock protein amplification (or HSP) to develop and commercialize novel therapies for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation and lysosomal dysfunction, including diseases of lysosomal storage and neuromusculo-degenerative diseases. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), inclusion body myositis (IBM) and Gaucher’s disease. Orphazyme is headquartered in Denmark and operates in the United States and Switzerland. Orphazymes shares are listed on Nasdaq US (ORPH) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA).

About arimoclomol

Arimoclomol is an investigational drug candidate that enhances the production of heat shock proteins (HSPs). HSPs can rescue misfolded defective proteins, remove protein aggregates, and improve lysosome function. Arimoclomol is administered orally and has now been studied in seven phase 1, four phase 2, and one pivotal phase 2/3 trial. Arimoclomol is in clinical development for NPC, Gaucher disease, sIBM and ALS. Arimoclomol has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for NPC, IBM and ALS in the US and EU. Arimoclomol has received Expedited Designation (FTD) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for NPC, IBM and ALS. Additionally, arimoclomol has received Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) from the FDA for NPC.

About NPC

Niemann-Pick disease type C (PCN) is a rare, genetic, progressively debilitating and often fatal neurovisceral disease. It belongs to a family known as lysosomal storage diseases and is caused by mutations leading to a defective NPC protein. As a result, the lipids that are normally eliminated by the lysosome accumulate in tissues and organs, including the brain, and lead to the pathology of the disease. We estimate the incidence of NPC at one live birth in 100,000 and the number of NPC patients in the United States and Europe at approximately 1,800 people. There are no approved treatments for NPC in the United States

Forward-looking statement

This company announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, particularly with respect to the anticipated marketing of arimoclomol. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this company announcement regarding future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) independent factors. of the will of society. These statements may include, but are not limited to, all statements preceded, followed by or including words such as target, believe, expect, aim, intend, may, anticipate, estimate, plan, plan, will , may have, probably, should, would, could, and other words and terms with similar meanings or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the control of the Company which could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. , including the risk that the relevant regulatory authorities may not approve arimoclomol on time or not at all. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.