Barryroe Farm-out Update Irish Stock Exchange: PVR

Providence Resources announces extension of affermage agreement

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Dublin and London on March 1 – Providence Resources Plc (PVR LN, PRP ID), the Irish resource development company (Providence or the Business), announces an extension of the affermage agreement for the Barryroe license.

Farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy extended for a period of two months

Additional time required to finalize the agreement with the participants in the funding structure

No modification of the overall development proposal

Providence announces that it has agreed to extend the current farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy by two more months until April 30e, 2021. The general structure of the farm set out below remains and the funding obligations of SpotOns remain unchanged. However, the conditions for attracting investment from the Norwegian Export Credit Agency (GIEK) have changed from those initially proposed. SpotOn is negotiating a restructuring of the financing components and the extension is designed to allow time to complete the financing.

Reason and context for the extension of the agreement

In November 2020 (RNS 30e Nov), Barryroe partners have entered into a farm-out agreement with SpotOn Energy Limited, a Norwegian resource company, for a 50% stake in SEL 1/11 located off the south coast of Ireland and which includes the undeveloped Barryroe oil and gas field. In return for this 50% stake in the project, SpotOn Energy Limited and its Consortium partners, a group of international oil and gas industry service companies, have committed to finance, develop and produce the Barryroe field.

A conditional part of the farm-out deal involves SpotOn securing minimum funding of $ 166 million to fund 100% of the costs associated with an early development program for Barryroe.

Barryroe’s partners have been informed that SpotOn is confident of raising the funds provided for in the affermage agreement. However, the funding structure had to be adjusted to take into account that GIEK is unable to participate in the Barryroe funding consortium in the form initially proposed. GIEK’s initial commitment was for c. 20% of global funding. An alternative funding structure has been proposed by SpotOn involving an increased contribution to funding by the Consortium and Bond Investors. Discussions to ensure this increased engagement are well advanced. SpotOn has confirmed that it believes funding will be completed within the time frame granted under the extension. The general scope and form of the development proposal remains unchanged.

The deadline for completion at the time of leasing in November has been set at 28e February 2021. This date has passed and in accordance with the original agreement, Barryroe’s partners have the option of terminating or extending the farm. The council chose to extend the agreement for a maximum of two months. The extension will give SpotOn sufficient time to meet funding commitments.

Main trading conditions of Barryroe Farm-out

SpotOn owns a 50% stake in SEL 1/11, which includes the Barryroe oil and gas field. EXOLA will retain a 40% interest and Lansdowne will retain a 10% interest in SEL 1/11.

The firm-entry is conditional on SpotOn confirming that a minimum funding of US $ 166 million (the agreed funding) for the Early Development Program (EDP) is in place and Irish government approval for the Farmout agreement has been received.

SpotOn is providing a $ 5 million non-recourse loan to Providence to fund EXOLA in the preparatory and licensing work needed to advance the IT work program for the Barryroe oil and gas field.

SpotOn is directly responsible for paying 50% of all cost obligations associated with the IT work program and the full development of the Barryroe oil and gas field.

SpotOn will also provide financing, through non-recourse loan facilities, for the remaining 50% of the agreed cost obligations attributable to EXOLA & Lansdowne with respect to the EDP work program and full land development.

The financing will result in a blended annual interest rate of less than 8% during the repayment period, which will be repayable from SEL 1/11 production cash flow. SpotOn is entitled to 80% of the net production cash flow of SEL 1/11 until repayment of the debt.

After repayment of the debt, SpotOn will be entitled to 50% of the net production cash flow of SEL 1/11, EXOLA & Lansdowne having the right to 40% and 10% of the net production cash flow, respectively.

Upon receipt of the proceeds from the first oil round, following the completion of the EDP work program, SpotOn will have an option to subscribe to warrants of 60 million Providence shares at the exercise price of 0.17 per share. The warrants are exercisable for a period of 6 months.

Description of Barryroe

Barryroe, located in the northern Celtic Sea basin off the south coast of Ireland, has successfully drilled six wells on the structure. Hydrocarbons were recorded in all six wells, along with the results of flow tests from four wells. Four wells were drilled in the 1970s by Esso and another appraisal well was drilled in 1990 by Marathon Oil. The sixth well was drilled by Providence & Lansdowne in 2011/12. The oil is light (43o API) with a wax background of c. 17-20%. The successfully tested reservoir sands are Middle and Lower Cretaceous Wealden age located between c. 4,500 TVDSS and 7,550 TVDSS.

The field is covered by both 2D and 3D seismic, the latter which was acquired in 2011. Following the acquisition and interpretation of new 2011 3D seismic data as well as subsequent drilling and testing of the well 48 / 24-10z Barryroe In 2012, Providence retained the services of Netherland Sewell & Associates Inc. (NSAI) to perform a third party contingent resource audit (CPR) of the existing oil and recoverable resources for the Basal Wealden oil reservoir. The NSAI reported that the Basal Wealden Oil Reservoir has a gross on-block 2C volume of 761 MMBO with recoverable resources of 266 MMBO and 187 BCF of associated gas, based on an oil recovery factor of 35%. An overlying Middle Wealden Third Party Audit (CPR), which was performed by RPS Energy (RPS) in 2011, reported a gross bulk volume of 2C in place of 287 MMBO with technically recoverable resources of 45 MMBO and 21 BCF. associated gas, based on an oil recovery factor of 16%. The combined total of gross recoverable resources audited on block 2C at Barryroe therefore amounts to 346 MMBOE, comprising 311 MMBO and 207 BCF. The following table summarizes the range of total gross petroleum resources verified on the Barryroe block:

1 C 2C 3C (MMBO) (MMBO) (MMBO) Basal Wealden STOIIP (NSAI) 338 761 1,135 Recoverable Basal Wealden (NSAI) 85 266 511 Middle Wealden STOIIP (RPS) 31 287 706 Middle Wealden Recoverable (RPS) 4 45 113 TOTAL STOIIP 369 1,048 1,841 TOTAL RECOVERABLE OIL RESOURCES 89 311 624

Note: The above table excludes recoverable solution gas (i.e. 207 BCF or 34.5 MMBOE in case 2C)

Additional potential for additional resources has been identified in the oil-containing intervals in the stacked Lower Wealden and Purbeckian sandstones which Providence says contain associated total oil resources P90, P50 and P10 in place of 456 MMBO, 778 MMBO and 1165 MMBO respectively. As there are currently limited data on reservoirs and wells available during these two intervals, future data on wells on these specific areas would be required in order to firm up the final estimates of the associated recoverable resources.

Ends.

INVESTOR REQUESTS

Providence Resources Plc Phone: +353 1 219 4074

Alan S Linn,

Chief Executive Officer

Langbroek Jobs

Investor Relations

J&E Davy Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Anthony Farrell

Murray Consultants Tel: +353 87 6909735

Joe heron