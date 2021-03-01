Bank of Ireland to close 103 branches in Ireland and NI

The Bank of Ireland said it has made the decision to close 103 branches in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland, as digital banking acceleration has now reached a “tipping point”.

The closed branches are mostly self-service locations that do not offer an ATM service, the Bank of Ireland said. Branches must close from the end of September.

Due to the closures, the bank’s branch network in the Republic of Ireland will be reduced by 88, leaving 169 branches, while 15 branches in Northern Ireland will close, leaving 13.

The Bank of Ireland said it has entered into a new partnership with An Post, which will offer Bank of Ireland customers banking services at more than 900 locations across Ireland.

The 103 branches of the Bank of Ireland being closed are "reasonably well distributed" across the country and include branches in Dublin, CEO Francesca McDonagh said.

This will include over-the-counter cash and check deposits and cash withdrawals, with longer weekday hours than traditional bank branches as well as opening on Saturdays.

He said the Bank of Ireland’s closed branches all have a post office within 500 meters on average.

The Bank of Ireland has said there will be no mandatory layoffs due to today’s decision to close branches across the country.

There will be no mandatory layoffs following the closure of 103 Bank of Ireland branches, said CEO Frances McDonagh.

Releasing its annual results for 2020, Bank of Ireland said customer preferences continue to evolve and its significant investment in transformation over the past few years has improved its technology infrastructure, digital offering and customer engagement.

“At the same time, we have seen a sustained decline in the use of our branches,” he said.

“Our customers tell us they expect branch visits to decline further as they move away from cash payments in favor of digital and contactless payments.”

The bank said it was adjusting to these clear behavioral changes while working towards a long-term, sustainable and modern banking system.

“As a result, following a thorough review of our network, we have taken the decision to close 103 branches in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland,” he said.

“We will continue to operate 182 branches on the island of Ireland. The branches will be an integral part of the Group’s strategy of combining physical and digital services to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” he added.

He added that 12 million euros will be invested in the remaining branch network by the end of 2022.

Bank of Ireland records underlying loss of € 374 million for 2020

The Bank of Ireland today announced an underlying loss before tax of 374 million euros for the year at the end of December, reflecting the 1.1 billion euros it has set aside to meet the claims questionable potential resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group said it had returned to profitability in the second half of the year.

He also said that nine of the ten payment breaks that were offered on the loans have now ended with a return to pre-pandemic payment terms.

Its net interest income of 2.1 billion euros was 2% lower than in 2019 due to lower new loan volumes and the continued impact of falling interest rates.

The bank said its market share for new mortgages in Ireland was on average 25.5% in 2020, a 2% increase in market share during the year.

The Bank of Ireland said its outlook continues to be affected by Covid-19, adding that its total income for 2021 is expected to be broadly in line with that of 2020, reflecting lower net interest income, rising income business supported by its wealth management and insurance activities and a lower burden. for valuation items.

Costs will continue to fall, with 2021 costs below € 1.65 billion and a new 2023 cost target of € 1.5 billion, he added.

Bank of Ireland today noted that its mobile app is its most popular means of banking, with nearly half a million customer connections every day and traffic increasing by a third over the past two years.

He said seven in ten personal customer product applications are done digitally, and he expects that number to rise to more than eight in ten by the end of this year.

At the same time, the number of people visiting branches has fallen sharply and now represents a little more than half of what it was in 2017. Attendance at branches that are closing has fallen even further, by more than 60% since 2017, added the bank.

Francesca McDonagh, Managing Director of the Bank of Ireland Group, said 2020 has been an exceptionally difficult year for the bank.

The CEO said the Bank of Ireland is focused on supporting its clients through every stage of the Covid-19 crisis while continuing to implement its strategy.

“When Covid-19 hit, we drastically changed the way we operate so that we can provide the services our customers need, including payment breaks for mortgages and commercial loans. Our speed of response was made possible by the investments we made to transform our culture, systems and business model, ”said McDonagh.

She also said the bank had managed to increase its Irish mortgage and SME lending market share, made good progress in overhauling its UK business and further reduced costs.

“Today we are defining our plans to go further, with a new cost target for 2023,” said the CEO.

“For many years, the trend towards digital banking has been evident, with customers using branches less and less. Covid-19 has accelerated this change in behavior, and we have seen a seismic shift to digital banking over the past 12 months, ”Francesca Dit McDonagh.

“We have now reached a tipping point in customer preferences between online and offline banking. This is why we also announced today changes to our branch network in Ireland and Northern Ireland, while protecting access to local banking services through a new agreement with An Publiez, ”he said. she adds.

The Bank of Ireland said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of financial strength, stood at 13.4% at the end of December from 13.5% at the end of September.

The bank said it expects capital to remain broadly in line with these levels in 2021.

Analysts at Davy Stockbrokers said the results were “better in terms of revenues, costs and, in particular, write-downs”.