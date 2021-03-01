Municipality Finance issues a benchmark of 1 billion euros as part of the MTN London Stock Exchange program: IRSH





Municipality Finance Plc

Stock market release

March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (EET) Municipality Finance issues 1 billion euros of reference under the MTN program Municipality Finance Plc issues € 1 billion benchmark on March 2, 2021. The benchmark has a maturity of 10 years and a maturity date of March 2, 2031. The benchmark bears interest at the fixed rate 0.00% per year. The benchmark index is issued as part of the € 40 billion MuniFins program for the issuance of debt securities. The Offer Circular and the Supplementary Offer Circular are available in English on the Company’s website at www.munifin.fi/investor-relations. MuniFin has requested the admission of the benchmark index to trading on the Helsinki Stock Exchange maintained by the Nasdaq Helsinki. Public negotiation is expected to begin on March 2, 2021. Barclays, Citi, HSBC Continental Europe and Swedbank act as Joint Lead Managers for the issuance of the benchmark. MUNICIPALITY FINANCE PLC Further information: Joakim holmstrm

Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets and Sustainable Development

Phone. +358 9 6803 5674 MuniFin (Municipality Finance Plc) is one of the largest Finnish credit institutions: the company’s balance sheet stands at 44 billion euros. The company is owned by Finnish municipalities, the public sector pension fund Keva and the Republic of Finland. The mission of MuniFins is to build a better future in accordance with the principles of responsibility and in cooperation with its customers. MuniFins customers are Finnish municipalities, municipal federations, entities controlled by municipalities and non-profit housing organizations. The loans are used for environmentally and socially responsible investment purposes such as public transport, sustainable buildings, hospitals and health centers, schools and daycare centers, as well as homes for people with special needs. MuniFins customers are national, but the company operates in a completely global business environment. It is the most active Finnish bond issuer on the international capital markets and the leading Finnish green and social bond issuer. Funding is exclusively guaranteed by the City Council guarantee. The Municipality Finance Group also includes the subsidiary, Financial Advisory Services Inspira Ltd. Find out more: www.munifin.fi Important information The information contained in this material is not intended to be broadcast, published or distributed, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in or in any such country or jurisdiction or otherwise in such circumstances in which the broadcast, publication or distribution would be illegal. The information contained in this document does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the securities laws of any of these jurisdictions. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell securities in the United States. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) or under the applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and will not may be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of, United States nationals, except under an applicable exemption or in a transaction not subject to the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

