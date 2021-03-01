Biden backs union vote by Amazon workers, tells company not to interfere or intimidate





Topline On Sunday evening, President Joe Biden expressed his support for Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama who launched a new unionization offer last month, despite the strong backlash from the e-commerce giant. US President Joe Biden has called the organizing vote a vitally important choice. Getty Images

Highlights In one video shared on twitter, the president affirmed that the choice to join a union belongs to the workers. Then, in an apparent attempt on the Amazons anti-union efforts, Biden demanded that there be no intimidation, coercion, threats, anti-union propaganda and said no supervisor should confront an employee with about his union preferences. Referring to voting as a vitally important choice as the United States grapples with a pandemic, economic crisis, and racial considerations, Biden expressed his belief that the Americas’ middle classes have were built by workers with union protection. Amazon tried to dissuade warehouse workers from voting for a union by launching a website opposing the campaign and distribute brochures supporting the vote no. Crucial quote The Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union, which supports Amazon workers, praised Bidens’ video post. Thank you, President Biden, for sending a clear message of support for BAmazon workers in Alabama seeking to bring the first union to an Amazon warehouse with RWDSU, said Stuart Appelbaum, president of RWDSU, in a statement. declaration. Key context About 6,000 workers at a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, vote on unionization by mail ballot. The ballots were sent to the employees on February 8 and the votes must be received by March 29 at the latest, with the count taking place the next day. This is the first time in the United States that an entire Amazon facility has had the ability to vote on unionization, something the company has long opposed. The company argued that its workers have no reason to unionize since it already pays above the minimum wage and offers other benefits to its workers. Amazon held mandatory meetings discourage its workers from voting for unionization. The company even sought to postpone the election, lobby for an in-person vote instead, but it was rejected by the National Labor Relations Board. Further reading Biden tells Amazon to stay out of union vote (Financial Times) Biden expresses support for Amazon union vote in Alabama: make your voice heard (CNBC)







