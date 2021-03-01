Operations related to the Copenhagen Stock Exchange share buyback program: GEN





Company announcement Copenhagen, Denmark; March 1, 2021 Genmab A / S (Nasdaq: GMAB). On February 23, 2021, Genmab announced the launch of a share buyback program to mitigate dilution due to the exercise of warrants and to honor our commitments under our unit program. ‘restricted actions. The share buyback program is expected to be completed by June 30, 2021 and includes up to 200,000 shares. The following transactions were executed as part of the program from February 24, 2021 to February 26, 2021: Of actions Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK) Accumulated during the last announcement n / A February 24, 2021 3,500 2 179.41 7 627 935 February 25, 2021 3,000 2 137.63 6,412,890 February 26, 2021 3,500 2,106.88 7 374 080 Accumulated as part of the program 10,000 21, 414 905 Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement. Following these transactions, Genmab holds 112,977 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.17% of the total capital and voting rights. The share buyback program is undertaken in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also known as the Safe Harbor Regulation. Further details on the terms of the share buyback program can be found in our corporate announcement no. 11 of February 23, 2021. About Genmab

Genmab is an international biotechnology company whose primary goal is to improve the lives of cancer patients. Founded in 1999, Genmab is the creator of several approved therapeutic antibodies which are marketed by its partners. The company aims to create, develop and commercialize differentiated therapies by leveraging next generation antibody technologies, expertise in antibody biology, translational research and data science and strategic partnerships. To create new therapies, Genmab uses its next generation antibody technologies, which are the result of its collaborative corporate culture and a deep passion for innovation. Genmabs’ proprietary pipeline consists of engineered antibody candidates, including bispecific T-cell engagers and next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector-enhanced antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with sites in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, the United States and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com. Contact:

Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Investor Relations and Communications

T: +1 609 524 0065; E: [email protected] For investor relations:

Andrew Carlsen, Senior Director, Head of Investor Relations

T: +45 3377 9558; E: [email protected] This company announcement contains forward-looking statements. The words believe, expect, anticipate, intend and plan and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from future results or performance expressed or implied in such statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to vary materially include, but are not limited to, risks associated with preclinical and clinical product development, uncertainties associated with the results and conduct of clinical trials, including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to the product. manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our industry and our markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, inapplicability or lack of protection of our patents and rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, technological changes and developments that may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For more information on these risks, please refer to the risk management sections of Genmabs’ most recent financial reports, available at www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmabs latest annual report on Form 20-F and other filings from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), available at www.sec.gov. Genmab assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this Company Announcement or to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of publication or in connection with actual results, unless the law requires it. Genmab A / S and / or its subsidiaries own the following brands: Genmab; the Y-shaped Genmab logo; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo; HuMax; DuoBody; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo; HexaBody; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo; DuoHexaBody; HexElect; and UniBody. Arzerra and Kesimptaare trademarks of Novartis AG or its subsidiaries. DARZALEX and DARZALEX FASPRO are trademarks of Janssen Pharmaceutica NV. TEPEZZA is a trademark of Horizon Therapeutics plc. Company Announcement # 15

CVR no. 2102 3884

LEI code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122 Genmab A / S

Kalvebod Brygge 43

1560 Copenhagen V

Denmark 210301_CA_15_Transactions related to the share buyback program

210301_CA15_Appendix_Transactions February 24-26

