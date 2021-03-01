EMERGING MARKETS – Equities recover with submissive bond markets; Turkish lira jumps 1%





* MSCI EM index defined for the best day of the month * Lower yields on US Treasuries * Turkey’s economy grows by 1.8% in 2020 * Russian ruble up; Moscow Stock Exchange begins longer trading hours March 1 (Reuters) – Emerging market equities recovered from their worst weekly loss on Monday since a coronavirus-induced sell off a year ago, as the Turkish lira led currency gains as data showed its economy was among the few in the world to avoid contraction last. year. The MSCI Emerging Markets Equity Index rose 1.2% as bond markets stabilized after a sharp rise in yields on US Treasuries last week that put global financial markets in a whirlwind, leaving the emerging markets index to more than 6% of its all-time high last month. The index was on track for its biggest one-day gain in a month on Monday, Asian and African equities in positive territory as yields on most short- and long-term US bonds edged down. fall. As the bond market liquidation triggered volatility – the JPMorgans EM hard currency debt index had its worst start to the year in 25 years – market experts pointed out that since the underlying implication of economic growth was positive, risk sentiment should remain dynamic. But in the absence of more coordinated and focused action to tame long-term returns, bond market volatility is a coiled spring, Mizuho analysts warned in a note. Optimism also stemmed from the progress of a broad stimulus package in the United States, as the House passed a $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package by President Joe Bidens, sending it to the Senate. With the dollar being a bit weaker against most rivals, developing country currencies rose. Turkeys Lira broke a five-session losing streak and with a 1% jump was on track to record his best session in a month. As global economies entered recession last year, data on Monday showed Turkey’s economy grew less than expected in the fourth quarter, but avoided the contraction in 2020 thanks to a surge of credit support in the country. middle of the year. With the rise in oil prices, the Russian ruble has strengthened against the dollar. On the local exchange, currency, gold and derivatives exchanges opened three hours earlier than previously in an attempt to capture more Asian investors. The Moscow Stock Exchange will trade from 04:00 GMT, extending its day to 5:00 p.m. to cover more time zones and increase liquidity. The South African rand rose 0.1% and stocks by 2.3%. Johannesburg Stock Exchange data showed offshore investors were net sellers of local stocks and bonds last week, selling 6.79 billion rand ($ 453.60 million) of stocks and 13. R75 billion in bonds. For GRAPHIC on the performance of emerging market currencies in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on the performance of the emerging MSCI index in 2021, see tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX For TOP NEWS in emerging markets For the CENTRAL EUROPE Market Report, see For the TURKISH market report, see For the report on the Russian market, see Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

