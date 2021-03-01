US Equity Futures Rise As Bonds Rally





Equity futures and government bonds climbed on Monday as investors awaited a list of Federal Reserve speakers and data on the manufacturing sector.

Futures contracts linked to the S&P 500 rose 1.2% and contracts for the Nasdaq-100 rose 1.5% after a murderous week for tech stocks. The large advance came as the yield on 10-year Treasuries, the benchmark cost of borrowing in global debt markets, slipped to 1.416% from 1.459% on Friday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.

Stocks, and in particular stocks of tech companies, have been rocked by volatile moves in government bond markets in recent trading sessions. A rise in yields last week called into question the prospect of a long period of low interest rates, which had underpinned the rally in soaring equities in recent years. On Mondays, lower yields helped revive investor demand for stocks. But fund managers remained wary of further peaks that could spark further volatility in stock prices. Investors will later analyze a speech by Fed Governor Lael Brainard on whether the central bank will push back against higher yields. This week is crucial, said Andrea Carzana, fund manager for London-based Columbia Threadneedle Investments. If the Fed does not seek to dampen expectations of rising inflation, yields could continue to rise, shaking the stock market, according to Carzana. I expect the turmoil or volatility to stay with us until we have a better understanding of where central banks stand, he said. Fed officials have so far suggested that the higher yields reflect expectations of an economic recovery fueled by the vaccination program and the likelihood of further fiscal stimulus. Over the weekend, President Biden urged the Senate to act quickly after the House passed its $ 1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package. Democrats are rushing to complete the package by March 14, when some types of federal unemployment aid will expire. It was the pace at which yields surged, rather than their absolute level, that confused many investors. I still think stocks are more attractive than bonds, especially if you think there will be temporary inflation, Mr Carzana said, adding that stocks offer better protection against rising prices. Ms Brainard is due to address an Institute of International Bankers’ conference on financial stability at 9:05 am ET. New York Feds John Williams, Cleveland Feds Loretta Mester and Minneapolis Feds Neel Kashkari are also expected to make public appearances. The Institute for Supply Managements February manufacturing index reading is slated for 10 a.m. and should show another month of robust growth in US factories. The corporate earnings season is drawing to a close, with Zoom Video Communications and Novavax due to release quarterly results after markets close. Oil markets resumed their rally ahead of a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners on Thursday. Futures contracts on Brent, the benchmark in international energy markets, rose 1.7% to $ 65.52 per barrel, extending their lead this year to 27%. Analysts expect the cartel, which has withheld millions of barrels of crude a day since last spring to support prices, to agree to restart production in April. Improved investor confidence supported foreign markets. The Stoxx Europe 600 index jumped 1.7%, dragged up by shares of retail and travel and leisure companies, whose fortunes depend on the reopening of economic activity. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 of Japan rose 2.4% at the close and the China Composite Index of Shanghai rose 1.2%. Traders worked on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday.

Photo:



Courtney Crow / Associated Press



Manufacturing activity in China slowed in February, posting the slowest rate of expansion in nine months, according to a private survey of manufacturers. Still, it was the 10th consecutive month that the Caixin index has held above the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction. Write to Joe Wallace at [email protected]

