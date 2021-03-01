Ohio Girl Scouts Continue Cookie Season Despite COVID-19 Challenges

Where there is a will, there is a Girl Scout way, especially when it comes to selling the iconic Girl Scout cookies in tough times.

The Girl Scouts of the USA and Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland Council in Columbus have had to adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic during the annual cookie season which began on January 12. But by innovating old methods and developing new ones, the season is going well.

There are over 1.7 million Girl Scouts across the United States, and local Boy Scouts such as Top 1196, made up of eighth and ninth graders and led by Pari Smith in Reynoldsburg, have persevered despite the challenges.

“My daughter knows how important cookie sales are to fund the activities of the troops, be it supplies, badges, service projects or travel, so she always looks from all angles.” said Smith, who has served as a troop leader for 11 years.

As the leader, Smith said she was concerned about the possibility of having cookie kiosks this year and that some troops chose not to sell cookies at all due to security concerns.

Annie Nelson, spokesperson for Girl Scouts of Ohio’s Heartland, said the organization expects cookie season turnout rates to drop due to the pandemic, but girls selling are successful.

“Our challenge is just to make sure that we know how people can still get cookies because they are still available and Girl Scouts are not canceled and Girl Scout cookies are definitely not canceled,” said Nelson. “It’s just a different way to get them.”

“My daughter has had people who are really engaged … and wanting to buy more cookies than ever before,” she said.

Presale numbers, which are typically driven by door-to-door sales as well as sales to schools, churches and parenting workplaces, have declined due to the lack of face-to-face interaction. But they weren’t as injured as they could have been from the online ordering, Smith said.

According to Girl Scouts USA, scoutsnationwide has created virtual cookie kiosks on social media, drive-through places and even shipped them to customers’ doors. The troops also used the digital cookies platform, launched in 2014, which initiates a sale between customers and the Boy Scouts they know via email.

We are proud of the ingenious way Girl Scouts safely run their cookie business and use their income to make the world a better place, said Judith Batty, Acting CEO of Girl Scouts USA, in a prepared statement. This season our daughters will continue to exemplify what the Cookie Program has taught them to think like entrepreneurs, use innovative sales tactics, and embrace new ways of doing business when things don’t go as planned. The Cookie Program is what enables Girl Scouts to thrive in communities across the country and is proven to strengthen girls’ leadership skills and help them succeed in life.

Nelson said there has been a drastic increase in online orders this season and that the pandemic has encouraged creative thinking among Boy Scouts, such as creating door hangers and using boxes of real estate flyers for sales. of area.

“I think this has definitely brought us new innovations and new ways of doing business,” Nelson said.

Smith’s troop is approaching its third weekend of cookie kiosk sales, which involves a total of around 20 kiosks, she said. With the booths outside, sales are about the same or maybe even higher than in previous years, Smith said, so his troop has not yet relied solely on online methods. .

The cookie buyers told Smith that with the loss of face-to-face sales, they are actively looking for places to find cookies, creating in-person stands that may be located on the council’s website or, by the way, even more valuable. Some shoppers have taken to Facebook neighborhood pages or other social networks for tips on how to connect with Girl Scouts selling cookies.

“It opened my eyes, ‘Oh, it’s not just us who are trying to sell, but it’s actually the people who are trying to buy cookies who need to find these other ways to buy cookies. cookies and continue to support Girl Scouts, ” Smith said. .

This season, Girl Scout cookies are also available through the Grubhub food delivery service, which waived fees to ensure profits go to local Scout troops and councils, the statement said. Cookies are available for pickup and delivery, including at the Heartland Council Marketplace in Ohio’s 30 counties, until March 21.

Girl Scouts can learn e-commerce by managing sales using Grubhub technology. Nelson said the experience with the Grubhub booth was an additional learning experience.

“It’s just a different experience, and ecommerce is definitely a different way of tying that and it’s very secure and contactless, so it’s a great option for girls. So we hope it will continue to do so. grow in the future, ”Nelson said. .

Nationwide order started 1 for clients who do not personally know a Girl Scout. Using a zip code, the Girl Scouts digital cookie platform locates a local troop that cookie sales can support by drop shipping or donation, the statement said.

Some girls in Smith’s troop are saving cookie money for a trip to London and Paris, while others plan to use funds for their Silver Awards, the second highest award in Boy Scouting and which requires a community service project. These goals have motivated the troop through difficult times, she said.

Smith said the cookie sales this year during COVID-19 were meant to “take adversity and (say), ‘OK, we’ve got a goal, we can’t let that get us down, so what can- how do we find ways to fight this adversity and keep working towards our goals? ‘”

