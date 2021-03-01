Strong stock market liquidity set to wane: analysts





Taipei, March 1 (CNA) The strong liquidity that has given Taiwan equities a big boost in recent months may wane as U.S. treasury yields climb, analysts said Monday. The fundamentals of many companies listed on the Taiwanese stock market, especially in the high-tech sector, remain strong, however, and should support their stock prices even as liquidity dwindles, analysts said. Chou Chun-hung (), fund manager of CTBC Taiwan Small Cap Fund, told CNA that the rise in yields on US Treasuries had caused ripples in US markets and in turn affected other markets, including including Taiwan. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hit 1.61% at one point on Thursday, its highest level since February 2020, before falling to around 1.41% on Friday. The Taiwan Stock Exchange’s main weighted index, Taiex, fell 3.03% to close the day’s low of 15,953.80 on Friday after foreign institutional investors sold NT $ 94.41 billion (3 , US $ 34 billion) in equities, the highest ever foreign institutional net sale. in one day. For the week, the Taiex was down 2.37%, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the market’s most weighted stock, down 6.55% as higher yields on US Treasuries had hurt stocks like TSMC which have high earnings-to-price ratios. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.5% and the high-tech Nasdaq index fell 0.6% on Friday after the Taiwan stock market closed. For the week, the Dow Jones lost 1.8% and the Nasdaq fell 4.9% amid volatility in the US bond market. Chou said it would be difficult for Taiwanese markets to calm down if US markets become more volatile. Echoing Chou, Yeh Hsien-wen (), fund manager of the Prudential Financial High Growth Fund, said that the rise in yields on US Treasuries had led many investors to abandon stocks and turn to bonds, thus reducing the liquidity of the stock market. In addition, concerns about inflation are on the rise, Yeh said, and such fears could lead major central banks around the world to tighten monetary policies, which would deal another heavy blow to stock markets. Yeh, however, remained optimistic about corporate earnings in the local tech sector in 2021, as the global supply from purely wafer foundry operators, such as TSMC, remains tight as new technology applications emerge. . Manufacturers of passive electronic components, including multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chipmakers, and flat panel display suppliers, are also seeing growing demand, which will boost their profitability this year. (By Jiang Ming-yan and Frances Huang) Final element / ls

